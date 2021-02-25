Hoo, boy, Gov. Jim Justice sure knows how to tell a story and rattle a hornets’ nest.
In his second digital town hall arranged to sell his plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax, Big Jim has been a little thin with details of a bill he says he will submit to the Legislature. But he, our state’s Marketer in Chief, has been heavy with the hype. Justice is saying that his plan – again, no evidence of such a thing exists – will bring people to the state from near and far.
Don’t hold your breath.
But he also said, in a rare appearance of honest appraisal, that past efforts by lawmakers have not worked.
Specifically, corporate tax cuts that were legislated under the Democratic gubernatorial watch of Joe Manchin, and, in recent GOP years, a right-to-work law and the elimination of the prevailing wage act had produced no boost that legislators had promised.
Still, at all three junctures, legislators could hardly contain themselves with how many jobs would be created, how many people would flock to West Virginia, what a business-friendly state we would become. West Virginia – wet, wild and irresistible. Who could say no?
And, of course, none of that happened. Our date did not pick us up.
And now the governor is trying to sell citizens on this crazy notion that by eliminating the personal income tax and shifting the burden elsewhere (get ready, working class and low-income households), that people near and far will be tripping over one another on their way to Almost Heaven.
Well, don’t be fooled. That ain’t happening and the governor knows as much.
But he did manage to put Republican legislators on the defensive, so that was entertaining. They, in so many words, said although they could not point to any specific data that proved they had, indeed, improved the economic climate of the state and had made West Virginia a business magnet, by golly they believed they had.
Just take their word for it.
Here’s the thing: The state’s population has been in decline since about 1980 when the writing began appearing on the coal mine walls that fossil fuel industries, especially coal, may not weather future storms. Technology was already at work replacing miners. Back then there were about 1.95 million people in the state. Now, just under 1.8 million – a difference of 150,000 people over 40 years, a drip, drip, drip loss of about 3,750 people a year.
Now? Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, says the state can grow its population by 400,000 over the next 10 years if the personal income tax is cut to zero.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is pure poppycock.
But again, the governor knows there will be no population boom with a tax cut and Blair knows it, too. They are just trying to sell a well-worn used car to a family whose finances are a little fragile.
Besides, if the governor and the Republicans were so certain that their tax adjustments were going to increase the population of the state by 400,000, why are budget projections over the next five years flat?
With an average of 40,000 people moving in each year, wouldn’t some additional expenses need to be penciled in for roads, schools, police, fire, emergency responders and other government services for the new arrivals? And all of these people coming here for jobs, wouldn’t they be generating increased state revenues? Don’t see that in the projected budgets, either.
So, yeah, these promises and projections of boosting state population look to be a big ol’ exaggeration meant to distract residents from what is so obvious. The Republicans in Charleston, including the governor, want a fat tax cut for themselves and their buddies – and they want the rest of us poor slobs to work to pay for it.
Have a nice day.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
Overheard:
“(President Biden) will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty.”
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, responding to a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian that a $15-an-hour minimum wage could not
be included in the president’s $1.9 trillion
economic stimulus package.