“We need to give women choices, and we need to have more access available.”
One wonders whether lawmakers felt any sense of irony in hearing Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, use those words as she talked about the need to remove red tape for those wishing to open birthing centers in West Virginia.
“There’s something very fundamental about who we are as Republicans, that we want to cut regulations, especially regulations that are totally unnecessary,” said Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha. “The government doesn’t have any business in regulating where somebody wants to set up a birthing center.”
They’re both correct, of course. Women should have choices, and the government does not have any business regulating such decision-making.
It is encouraging to see so many understand that, as they seek to remove the requirement for a certificate of need to open a birthing center. These are health care facilities for childbirth that operate outside of hospitals and are typically staffed by nurse midwives. Many also have obstetricians on staff. They are options for rural residents who might have to drive a considerable distance to receive prenatal and birthing care.
“What we’re doing is allowing competition to flourish and really allowing options for patients,” said Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas.
And Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, is right as he points out lawmakers owe this to women, after having banned abortions.
If West Virginia lawmakers want to follow up on their crusade to protect babies, they need to make this happen.
