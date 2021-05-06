Robot babies. Advanced baby dolls. The ones that scream, need their fake diaper changed, get hungry for a plastic bottle with nothing in it all while keeping the same blank baby doll face. Rumors said it was a fun and easy class to take just to catch up with friends. From the outside, it looked like an easy “A” for a high school kid. But near the end of the semester when the robot babies were passed to students, faces began to change. Eye bags began to darken.
All eyes were on the babies in fear that they would randomly decide to scream. Then what? If it was during class time, these new high school parents of little robots would have to step outside to meet the needs of the electronic child. If it was at home, it was easy to find someone else to hand it off to. Everyone loves babies, right? Unless the baby is moved one wrong way and turns itself off for the rest of the assignment. That’s an easy failed assignment.
If it was a relaxed class, it was almost like the best of both worlds. Usually, those sitting in a class don’t want to hold a fake baby. But one day, the old ways were gone.
It was yearbook class, though more like a free block to finish homework. A substitute was there. Everyone loved her. She had gentle eyes, a voice like an old Sunday school teacher and glasses that dangled from bright purple beads. Knew no stranger. Spoke only positive words. She sat in the wheeled office chair, scooting herself around the room to talk to the various groups of students that had subconsciously formed cliques. The room was bright, thrilled to have someone to talk to.
But suddenly, everything changed. A robot baby screamed. There was no crying for those babies, no. There was either silence or screams. All heads turned toward the emotionless screaming robot. Who knew what it needed? A diaper? A bottle? Rocked? Something?
“I love babies,” the teacher said, grinning. “Let me see her.”
So, she took the evil baby doll, swaddled it in her arms and rocked it in the office chair. She tried feeding it, changing it and anything else. It’s what every mom, or fake mom, needs. But the robot wouldn’t stop crying. Was it just broken? A glitch?
Suddenly, the teacher slowly placed the doll into the air and gave it a little tap. The robot stopped its manufactured cry, but the entire class filled the silence with gasps. The teacher turned red, embarrassed. She said she didn’t know it had to be handled like a real baby, but who would? It looked like a toy, but an evil one. Maybe Chucky. The robot’s mom for the week went white. Eyes went red.
Conversations slowly resumed, but the group where the fake baby sat was mortified.
“I know someone who failed for something like that,” someone said. “Just go let your teacher know.”
They stared at it, trying to decode what was happening. Then, when no one was looking, it began making sounds again. A sigh of relief. A laugh about what had happened. A whirlwind of emotions over a robot. One that was only kept for two nights and three days.
It was mine. Sure, with a real baby, it wouldn’t have happened. But it still cried a collective 50 minutes for the entire assignment. It drew attention. It took me on an emotional roller-coaster. Thank God for moms of real babies, real humans. The robot was hard enough.
