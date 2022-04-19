As Vladimir Putin’s forces wage a ruthless war on Ukraine, the importance of finding and adopting a made-in-America energy agenda could not be more clear. Thankfully, establishing a carbon pollution fee would build on Sen. Joe Manchin’s important work with the Energy Act of 2020 and crowd the Russian economy off of the world stage.
For years, America’s policy experts have supported putting a price on corporate carbon emissions. This holds true at West Virginia University, where I’m seeking a Ph.D. in economics. In my conversations with students and faculty, a common conclusion is that to navigate a responsible energy transition, our country needs market-based policies which can succeed without growing the size of government.
A carbon price would ensure a level playing field for competition and promote American innovation. When paired with a border adjustment, a price on carbon would even hold countries like China accountable for their pollution as well.
The key: American industry is already cleaner and more efficient than its overseas competitors – meaning a border adjustment would actually boost domestic manufacturing and bring jobs back to West Virginia.
Additionally, this policy would serve an important geopolitical mission. Russian products are some of the most carbon-intensive in the world, making a border adjustment an effective tool to freeze out the Russian economy and expand American energy and manufacturing in its place.
Although economists debate almost every topic, establishing a border-adjusted corporate carbon price is a rare instance of consensus. To oppose Russia and promote U.S. energy independence, our elected leaders should seize the moment and pursue this win-win energy solution.
Michael Duncan
Morgantown