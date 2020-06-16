West Virginia Day offers an occasion for celebration on historical reflections of constitutional proportions. This year three important events may shake the foundations on which June 20 is seen.
In 1863, counties in western Virginia took a moral stand against slavery and sided with the U.S. Constitution against succession, which birthed West Virginia on June 20. Two year later, Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, abolition of slavery became a reality. This year, the Poor People’s Campaign, fathered by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his faith-based organization in 1968, is reportedly granted access to a major television news channel on the 20th for promoting the moral revitalization of America.
Questions may arise as to whether West Virginians will stay at home during the celebratory weekend of June 20 or engage in traditional regal activities. Candidates for public office will be limited on ways to message constituents openly on the significance of this holiday. Even so, the diluted cause for maintaining Union sympathies against the Confederacy is not broadly stressed today.
A patchwork of dilemmas in current affairs will most likely be knitted into a quilt that covers new racism issues, economic disparities, and environmental injustice over that weekend. Zoom, Skype, streaming media and other digital platforms may have an abundance of traffic. Any surges in COVID-19 will likely determine the impact of localized messaging.
Recent trends among African American faith-based entities and other acquainted groups raise attention to the emancipation of slaves, and whether slavery has transformed into an amended economic variation. Juneteenth will be more meaningful this year due to amplified awareness of inequalities existing in treatment of minorities.
Racism depicts disparities in policies and practices when minorities are treated differently in economic opportunities and social justice when compared to the dominant culture. Although minority groups are 6 percent of West Virginia’s population, with African Americans being 3.5 percent, most member groups are under greater stress in indicators of well-being. Attitudes of racism are chronicled in law enforcement training, sports, threats toward faith-based groups and social media discourse, with limited investment in community needs. Progress cannot happen without the general population’s support.
As a state with a large rural population, nearly one of every five residents live in poverty, with the coal-mining counties adversely impacted. Home ownership is high but housing stock for low-income families, elderly and disabled people is lacking. About two-thirds of vacant housing units are not marketable due to deterioration.
In many instances, the state’s poorest of the poor are hidden within veins of the mountains of Almost Heaven West Virginia. In 2019, HUD reported that on any given day 1,397 people experience homelessness. A year earlier, public school data assert that an estimated 9,716 students were homeless during the year. In rural areas, poor people have seedy housing with poor sanitation, poor transportation if any, limited internet capacity, lack of education support systems and other necessary provisions. Essential services are difficult to obtain for many families. Children seem to suffer most, particularly when interacting with peers from more influential communities.
Sources for clean water are a predicament for people living in rural communities. Nearly every county in the state has issues with outdated water and sewer systems that bleed contamination. Rules set aside to protect water supplies are eased in favor of protecting the interests of fossil energy operations. After leaving a bankrupt environment, with workers fighting for promised benefits, taxpayers are burdened with building water systems that ensure community survival, aid aquatic life and promote tourism.
West Virginia is making headway in creating a viable tourism industry by expounding on water and mountain reserves, but a conflict arises when fossil energy-based corporations need access to land and water for diminishing profit-motivated projects.
Most jobs in the tourism industry depend on low-wage earners and seasonal workers. These workers depend on government subsidies and goodwill sources. Current trends suggest that future jobs in the state will rely on the 60 percent of workers without a college degree.
Another potential growth industry for service workers is tending to the needs of the state’s aging population. One of the nation’s largest elderly populations per capita may reside in the majestic mountains of West Virginia over the next ten years. These seniors depend on transfer payments and health-related services. In-home care will be a necessity since many local hospitals serving rural areas face severe financial constraints and are unable to address specialized needs.
On a national view, The Poor People’s Campaign will have a major platform to communicate to millions of Americans, focusing on the plight of people from all backgrounds living in poverty. Dr. Rev. William Barber and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis are proposing the largest gathering of poor, dispossessed and impacted people, faith leaders and people of conscience on that weekend. Testimonials representing 143 million people from all backgrounds that live in poverty communities will consume two hours, broadcast nationally and to other countries.
Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, surmises that we are facing a public health crisis due to COVID-19 which will hurt the poor more so since they cannot afford to stock up on food and life-saving prescription drugs. Poor people without clean, safe water risk compounding the other public health impacts of poisoned water, lack of sanitation and water shut-offs. Homeless people have nowhere to self-quarantine and, as such, stay exposed to increased health risks. People without health insurance can’t get treatment. People who are sick may still go to work and risk spreading the virus and losing their jobs.
Rev. Theoharis concludes that we must concentrate on people over profits and a political will to end poverty, racism, militarism, ecological devastation and the distorted moral accounts that envelop these matters.
— Marcus Wilkes is assistant director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.