Know this: An analysis, modeled after a national study conducted by the Council for Economic Advisers, found that in 2016 alone the opioid crisis cost West Virginia over $8.72 billion in fatalities, health care spending, addiction treatment, criminal justice and lost productivity.
Now, eight years later with overdose deaths running higher, the state’s $1 billion share of the settlement falls far short of what will be needed to address the enormity of what is before us.
We see rays of hope as six different jurisdictions chose representatives the past two weeks to sit with five people selected by Gov. Jim Justice to figure out how best to spend that money. While the governor has until Monday to make his appointments, the best news to date is that but one politician – Parkersburg mayor – has been elected to serve. All others have some tangible, practical experience with the scourge that has affected every community on the map of the state.
In Beckley, Dr. Michael A. “Tony” Kelly was the pick to represent 11 counties in the southern reaches of the state.
Kelly, who has more than 40 years of experience with a background in emergency medicine, told The Register-Herald’s Josephine E. Moore that he’s watched people die as a result of substance use issues and has seen firsthand the widespread impact opioids have on a community.
And, contrary to some politicians who ignore science, Kelly points to the unemotional, cold hard numbers and facts, wanting the board to pursue solutions that are rooted in science, like needle exchange programs, which help prevent the transmission of bloodborne illnesses like hepatitis C and HIV.
“It’s not my view, it’s science,” he said. “The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says that, if we can’t make everybody a non-addict tomorrow, at least we have to give them clean needles until we can work with them and give them exposure to treatment and counseling ... but the idea that we’re going to not deal with their disease in a responsible fashion escapes me.”
The cost of hep C treatment varies depending on the type of drug, but an 8- to 12-week course can range from $54,000 to $95,000.
A clean needle? Much less.
Yes, by all means, first keep the person alive. And that is tough in and of itself. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the state reported 1,403 fatal drug overdoses.
Keeping clean needles on the shelf rather than in circulation guarantees that even more terrible consequences will take hold.
