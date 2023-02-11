Covid is still very active in Raleigh County. Although the county is less numerous than Kanawha, Monongalia, or Cabell counties, the number of active cases in Raleigh County last week was the highest in the state, and still runs in the top 3 counties of active cases. Deaths from Covid continue such that in the past week there were 40 deaths in the state.
Although everyone would like to feel that the Pandemic is behind us, It isn’t. We need to not only be careful about ourselves, but have concerns for other people. We need to cover their backs.
Nonchalance about Covid is dangerous, and can lead to “innocently” spreading it to those more susceptible to serious infection and possibility of dying. The best protection is still being vaccinated and then receiving the booster against the Omicron variant. No vaccine is without risk, but the vaccines have much less risk than getting sick with Covid. Also, simply wearing a mask in indoor settings markedly decreases the risk of picking up the virus. When one has “sniffles” or “just a sinus infection”, this could well be Covid, and one should avoid contact with others until one gets a Covid test done.
We all need to accept that this virus will not go away, and is dangerous. Common sense tells us we can make small adjustments to our usual behaviors when out of the house. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers when it comes to keeping others protected from Covid.
Joseph Golden
MD, MPH
Beckley
