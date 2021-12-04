We have concerns, as should we all, about how the Supreme Court will rule on an abortion case out of Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It is a decision that could overturn long-established precedent – Roe v. Wade. There will be plenty of time between now and next summer when a court ruling is expected to revisit the arguments for and against legalized abortion, and the great glut of them are the same arguments we have been hearing since that 1973 decision that allowed women the right to self-determination, the right to choose for themselves.
But what also needs to be addressed and denounced is the sly and slippery work of one man, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who, as majority leader back when the Republicans owned the Senate, saw a way to stack the court. And in doing so, he pushed the country closer to the chaos that is pulling it apart today.
When McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court nearly a year before the upcoming presidential election, the majority leader was messing with the gears of democracy so skillfully built into our Constitution.
Obama was attempting to do his job, as outlined by law, to fill the 2016 vacancy on the court created by the death that February of Justice Antonin Scalia, an icon of conservative jurisprudence.
McConnell declared any appointment by the sitting president to be null and void. He said the next Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the next president – to be elected later that year. And, of course, none of that is written in our Constitution. McConnell was simply making it all up out of whole cloth. His end justified his means.
When Donald Trump won the presidential election that year, he nominated Neil Gorsuch – a staunch conservative jurist. McConnell had successfully retained the 5-4 conservative balance on the court at a time the country had been moving socially and politically to the left.
Remember, Trump won the electoral vote that fall but lost the popular vote. In fact, in seven of the last eight presidential elections, the Democrat won the popular vote. That, in and of itself, says much about where, politically, the majority of the people in the country stood.
And yet, because of McConnell’s political maneuvers, the court was moving to the right.
When McConnell rushed through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal icon Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the November election in 2020, it was game, set, match.
The court had moved to a 6-3 conservative majority that is at odds with where the people stand.
And it was McConnell’s poisoned politics that ruined the well.