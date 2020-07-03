I didn’t get it. I didn’t understand the magical strum of a banjo or the little pings of goodness that came from a mandolin.
I didn’t understand why someone next to me would race their finger to the radio to change the country music, then mumble “country ain’t like it used to be.”
Well, I don’t think I really understood it until now. I mean, I used to say that all country music made my ears want to fall off. After years of trying to fake enjoying it so friends would accept me, I could almost guess what the song was going to be about. But, as it goes, that was before I heard a ginger haired man from the east side of Kentucky pick a few strings and bring me into his world with a story.
This man with carrot colored hair, Tyler Childers is probably what he prefers to be called, brings me back home, even if I’m hundreds of miles away. If I listened to the music on the highway, I’m back in the holler before I can even blink. Even when his voice cries about a girl that got away, I feel like I just lost her, too. But more than that, this music brings me back to coal country.
If my friend hadn’t made me sit in her car right in front of my apartment one night just to listen to some “real country,” I don’t think I’d have the same appreciation. Not only for this music, but for home – even if I did protest a little before.
Some call it folk, bluegrass, “real” country or maybe even trash, but I’ve found that this music is more of our heritage and culture than any symbol or flag could ever be.
This music is what tells the stories of us, who we are or where we came from. It’s the cry of an Appalachian heart, though always changing and growing, we seem to all share the same story.
Which, I didn’t understand. At the time, I just tossed it to the side as music that my grandparents sang along to, or as the songs for dresses and church. But now I understand that it’s made for generations, with each having their own spin and stories of the time in the hills. Stories of coal, addiction, family. So now, I get to drown my friends with the music. They’ll like it eventually. Maybe next time, I’ll learn how to line dance. Or maybe, that’s a line I don’t have the energy to cross.
No, I still don’t like country – it’s weird B-B-Q music that’s made for listening at a low volume. But this folky mountain music? It takes me home and in that regard, that other country can’t even compete.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.