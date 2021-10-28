Virality. It’s something that is rapidly spread, like a virus. In modern terms, it’s when something is rapidly shared within the realms of social media.
Sometimes, schools have their viral moment. Sure, they still have kids coming in and spreading germs with their nasty little hands, but sometimes the other type of virality can cause more harm, socially. Stories, photos, videos can be shared that were taken within school walls and posted on social media. If the public cares enough about the topic at hand, one could build a fire with all the heat from the public.
Suddenly, a school in the middle of nowhere is a topic that people talk about for a week. Sometimes it’s deserved. Sometimes not. No school is exempt. It happened to my school.
Every so often in high school, we were assigned a multi-cultural assignment. For one assignment, we were to study Middle Eastern culture and create a poster. It was short. It took one class. Then, they were hung up on the wall outside of the classroom. People loved the art that we created. It was so impressive that when a miner’s training session was held at the school, the beautiful art caught the eye of many and they posted it on social media. Sure, they claimed that it was some sort of unnecessary propaganda that was meant to indoctrinate the students, but at least they admired it for a second.
People were angry. But sometimes things are just taken out of context and aren’t harmful. But other times, things are rightfully blasted online, like one high school in Hazard, Kentucky.
On Wednesday, the superintendent of the Kentucky school claimed that she was investigating social media photos of homecoming activities that had gained negative attention. The activity in question was something that they called a “man pageant.” Male students were wearing scandalous articles of clothing that are usually only worn in private. On top of that, there were photos of adult men (faculty of the school) sitting in chairs during an assembly and getting lap dances by the students, all while other students sat in the bleachers. Another photo shows an adult man slapping one of the male students on the behind.
The photos show the adults laughing and enjoying the “fun” activities. Most people see the photos and aren’t laughing. They’re minors being sexualized by the adults that are supposed to be caring for them.
A statement from the superintendent had language that seemed to blame the students.
Yet, they’re missing the point. They’re just kids. Meanwhile, the folks sitting there and enjoying the sexualization of minors were the adults.
Why is this the fault of the students? If this were to happen in another context, some of those folks probably wouldn’t be able to teach again.
In high school, I probably would have thought it was funny, too. But the older I get, these types of incidents make me sick. It’s a power play. It’s borderline illegal.
Some things should go viral. Children are not to be sexualized.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.