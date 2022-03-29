As Covid detection shifts to a new phase, so does uncertainty. (“Experts worry about how U.S. will see next Covid surge coming” by Mike Stobbe, The Register- Herald, March 25, 2022).
Continuing what works will help, but sadly Congress has not continued to fund the battle against the pandemic. Like the lack of renewal for the increased Child Tax Credit, which lifted 4 million children out of poverty, Congress easily forgets how important it is to fund initiatives that work.
Thanks to the president for hosting the Global Fund replenishment and 137 members of Congress for supporting a bold pledge to this life-saving organization that battles pandemics, including Covid, globally, protecting us locally. Thus Congress will have another opportunity to continue a proven initiative that works. We can help by reminding our members of Congress to fund these efforts that work to help families and protect us in this continuing pandemic.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA