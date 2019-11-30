When I was still wearing princess dresses and singing out of key, I knew that family would always be there. They all seemed to watch, standing there in the corner grinning, just excited to see what would happen next. I knew that they would drive miles to put a Band-Aid on a broken heart or give me a high five for getting third place. They told me stories of greatness, and that all boys have cooties.
When I was innocent and childish, I knew I had an entire army of blood around me.
Now, I guess my battles are too trying and heavy. I don’t know where they all went. They fled. My army went from what seemed like strong hundreds to a few true warriors. Loyal. Forgiving. There.
It’s a cheerful welcome into adulthood. Almost all of my friends have joined the party. We lean on one another. It’s something none of us expected — to be almost forgotten by the ones we thought were forever.
I guess the 20s are nasty, confusing years.
Not even a year ago, I packed my bags and drove a tiring four hours to unlock the doors of my new apartment and dive into a new wave.
It was refreshing. The waves taught me how to live on my own. I didn’t know how to swim, but after some time, I learned. The waves and I were moving together.
I was growing.
I was learning so much.
But I knew my heart still wanted home. Familiar faces. Old roads. Comfy hollers.
I wanted to show them what I learned. I wanted to see them excited. I wanted to see their eyes light up like they used to.
But when I walked in the door, my hands full of stories and eyes that wanted to ask questions and catch up on the times, dull faces met me. In a way, I guess they thought I was different now.
I’m not.
Everything I set my mind to nowadays, I always think and wonder if my family would be proud — if my friends would still like me. It keeps me awake, thinking that they’re upset.
Am I changing or just growing? Am I really different or are they afraid I’ll turn my back on them? After all these years of being loved and being brought into their homes, I feel like it’s my fault. This was never my intention. It was never my plan. Ever.
Are the ones that move away considered to be different? Am I now an outsider?
I don’t know how I was supposed to learn how to swim and fend for myself out in this big, wild world without growing a little bit.
I used to run around in little pink princess dresses, singing off key with fat rosy cheeks. Everyone watched out for me. I loved them, and they loved me.
A few years later, they look at me like I have invaded their home. I swear, my hands are empty. I still talk, look and dress the same. I only want to love like the old days.
I’m not 10 anymore. I’m growing and learning. Probably even changing.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.