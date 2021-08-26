H
ow does it go? Darned if you do, darned if you don’t? Well then, welcome. It’s the theme of the decade. The 2020s and living in my 20s seem to have the same theme. ’Tis the end of the world as we know it. It’s on fire but we’re still smiling.
Except it’s not. It’s not the end of the world. Despite what everyone might think, it’s just growing pains the world must endure every hundred years or so.
Throughout these past few years, we’ve seen the worst and best of humanity. Those who have no regard for others or those who live to serve. Respect and kindness seemed to only be given out on a red or blue basis, or whoever is deemed to have a “brain” and be correct. Yet, it’s so obvious we’re allowing the rich folks who run the world to control our beliefs of kindness through politics, that an alien could see from space that we’re at war with our neighbors night and day.
We’re going through growing pains of humanity. Learning empathy, kindness and how to be a good human being. With growing pains, it’s never fun. It almost feels as if your bones are breaking. In the beginning of this pandemic, it seemed as if we missed people and the intimacy it brought. Though months before, we had been right at war with one another. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know we’d live in a time where we couldn’t see someone else. But now, it’s back at war again.
Darned if you do, darned if you don’t.
Say you believe one thing, you’re insane. If you believe something else, please go buy a brain. If you just live your life, go to the store, and buy a spine. Because in this world, everyone is correct. Don’t believe them? You must use Google and find that one article from ten years ago. Then, it’ll clearly make sense. It’s just the way things are.
Oh, but don’t try to bring up another point. If so, the questioning person must be part of the cult. It’s obvious, right? Everyone seems to think everyone else is ignorant.
Often, beliefs are matched with a level of respect or humanity. If they match theirs, good. If not, no worries. They were probably a terrible person, anyway.
Yet, if we take off the red and blue blinders, we could unite again. Sure, policy making in Washington might not get finished, but it’s not about Washington all the time. Our elected representatives are not in session all year round, so why does their work control our lives? God, at least we’d have a little bit of humanity again. A time when neighbors respect one another and see each other as a human being that deserves to be treated as such. A time when we at least considered others, at the very least. A time for intentional kindness and humanity.
Sure, the behavior is not as fun but it is difficult, especially when it’s something that is so engrained in our society. Growing pains usually end in something new and good. But there isn’t a big corporation, the GOP or the Democrats that are trying to hurt Americans. It’s our own selves. Or then, what if they are?
But then again, darned if you do, darned if you don’t.
It’s the song of the ’20s.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.