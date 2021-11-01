Mr. Cain,
You are worn out? Well so are we! Your stance is so very obvious. Whatever happened to objective reporting? Yeah, granted it was an opinion piece, but still, not everyone agrees with your opinion.
It truly doesn’t matter what other presidents accomplished or failed to accomplish during their terms in office. What matters is the current situation, which is appalling. There are legal means to enter this country. Storming the border isn’t one of them. Paying illegals $450,000 of taxpayer money is sheer insanity. Gee, I bet every legal U.S. citizen would like to have that, but no, only “illegals.” The life of a U.S. soldier isn’t worth as much. It’s just damn maddening!
Asking other countries to produce more oil for our use instead of producing our own? Insanity! I suppose in your book it is fine and dandy for other countries to have jobs for their citizens, just not ours! Money doesn’t grow on trees. It comes out of our pockets, our tax dollars.
Sir, if you believe this huge spending package isn’t being paid for by you, me and every other American, I assure you, you are wrong. Personally, I thank God for Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. Fortunately, there are still at least two Democrats with some sense in Washington.
Susan Hambric
Beckley