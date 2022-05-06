Threats of new diseases caused by climate change are yet another reason to deal with climate change. (“Increased infectious disease risk likely from climate change” by Drew Costley, The Register-Herald, April 28, 2022.)
The U.S. is already working to assist middle- and low-income countries strengthen their health care systems by supporting the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria. The president’s recent pledge of $2 billion a year for a new three-year cycle will inspire other donors to put up $12 billion to help countries save millions of lives. We can help by asking our members of Congress to support this pledge with funding and to take actions that will help stem climate change and all of its negative fallout, like new diseases that threaten us once again.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA