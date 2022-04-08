Congratulations, America, your Supreme Court now looks a bit more like you – even though it took awhile for this cameo and there was plenty of ugliness all along the road to a brighter future for the application of equal justice for all.
At this proud moment, as we celebrate the elevation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve as associate justice of the United States Supreme Court 246 years after our nation’s fathers declared its independence from British rule on the premise – among others – that we are all created equal, we recognize, too, that progress comes too slowly in certain corners of our democracy, often delayed by politicians and mean, desperate men with ulterior motives that are no longer hidden in this modern television age but lit up for all to be equally revulsed.
Yes, the confirmation process is broken, but not irrevocably so. What is needed, in part, are better representatives of the people who vote for country ahead of party dogma, stronger defenders of our democratic institutions, and far fewer politicians who go to great lengths – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – looking for a reason, any reason, to oppose a court nominee even though, as in this particular case, the nominee checked all the appropriate boxes.
Compassion, empathy and respect for the essential dignity of all persons? Check.
Courteous and patient? Even in the face of rude and intemperate questioning by the likes of Sens. Josh Hawley, Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz? Yes, check, check and check.
Moral courage and high ethics? Rich and relevant experience? A finely trained legal mind? A critical thinker?
Did Judge Jackson show a reputation for honesty, integrity and fairness? Strong and dignified interpersonal skills that command authority? Yes, yes, she did.
Did she exhibit confidence with an absence of pomposity and authoritarian tendencies she saw on the committee dais across from her?
There was a time in our great republic when those were the character points that mattered most. And it mattered, too, that those who were asking the questions stayed focused on what mattered most – the law and the role of the court – not proceeding down a rabbit hole line of questioning that may have thrilled the odd and pervserse QAnon crowd.
Now, instead of voting in overwhelming majorities for the court nominees as once was the case, no matter where along the philosophical scale the nominee stood, we now push them through a narrow window of slim majority rule.
It is beneath the dignity of our great country.
And, yet, here we are.
Yes, change often comes too slowly in this country of ours. It was a little more than 159 years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation which freed slaves in Confederate states and 58 years after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, ending segregation in public places and banning employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. It was not until the 1965 Voting Rights Act was passed and signed into law that we outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.
Today we mark another milestone and recognize that it, too, took too long to manifest itself in our history books.
But finally, some measure of justice has been claimed, and we finally have a Black female justice.
Congratulations, Judge Jackson.
Congratulations, America.