We are passing our congratulations around a big table of local citizens who did what they could to make sure that the city’s Parks and Recreation department could open at least one of its two pools – the Sharon Dempsey Memorial Pool at New River Park, the one with the slide – for the summer. Target date is June 8, a tad delayed from a preferred Memorial Day weekend opening, but, hey, why quibble at this point? Let’s celebrate the good news.
In the process, and by all appearances, people central to putting the various puzzle pieces in place for kids and families to enjoy pool time this summer may have figured out an answer to what had been a growing and perplexing problem of not having enough qualified lifeguards to staff the pools – that having smart, talented, skilled and motivated people come together and work toward a common goal can solve much.
On Friday, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker announced the hiring of a pool manager, Ashleigh Sexton, but what was equally welcome was news of how it all came about. In a word, teamwork.
As Baker said, “It takes a village. None of us could have done this on our own.”
Beckley was not a happy place just a couple of months ago when Baker announced that the city would not be able to open either of its two pools for the summer unless a pool manager, with appropriate qualifications and credentials, could be found and hired. Her efforts in that regard had fallen flat.
And that is when Noah Kapp, vice president of AtWork, stepped in and spent six weeks advertising, recruiting and sending lifeguards to the Y to get trained. Kapp’s employees got after it, posting on social media to job fairs and making daily announcements at local high schools, putting in the extra time and effort to get the word circulating.
And, lo and behold, they found a candidate for the manager’s job – essential if the city was to open a pool.
But before that, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia had already been training and certifying lifeguards over the winter – classes which typically had not been offered until April. Since January of this year, the Y had offered at least three lifeguard training classes a month and was able to get 44 lifeguards certified. The Y has one more certification class beginning in early June, with 10 people already signed up.
And that, in and of itself, is an impressive and encouraging result.
The Carter Foundation, the Kelly Foundation and local attorney Chris Lefler, as reported in a story in today’s Register-Herald by reporter Josephine E. Moore, made monetary contributions to the city, the Y and AtWork to help.
But the story does not end there.
Cat Gunther, aquatics director for the Y, has volunteered to mentor the city’s new pool manager without charge, and an unnamed park’s maintenance employees also earned a CPO (certified pool operator) license last year, meaning he knows how to manage and maintain all the chemicals in the pool.
We are happy for Baker that this has all come together, finally. A parks director with a record of excellence, she is the one who got the blame in recent years when her efforts could not solve the Gordian Knot of lifeguard staffing – an issue that was a nationwide problem, not confined to Beckley alone. When a national pool management company fell far short of its promises to the city last year, again, Baker was the convenient target to ridicule.
But now, here she stands at the center of a team that coalesced around a central issue, collaborated and worked toward a common goal and found a strategy and a fix – a permanent one, we hope, that will allow the city and Baker to move forward on more solid footing in the years ahead, confident that there are personnel in place so that we might see both pools prepped, filled with water and ready to go on Memorial Day weekend.
