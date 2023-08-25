In a reflection of these uncomfortable times, college presidents, coast to coast, have joined the race for the almighty dollar, chasing the mind-boggling money of media rights and, in the process, casting aside long-held traditions and allegiances. For the alumni, boosters and followers of college sports, these are unhappy and dispiriting times.
But, clearly, this is no time for romantics.
Those campus leaders, once academia’s champions, are acting like politicians whose policies and principles are shaped most often by avarice, greed and the big dollar rollers who buy their allegiance – if not their soul – with handsome contributions to their campaign coffers.
For now, WVU seems safe in the Big 12. But that could change in a heartbeat – especially given the deep budget cutting going on that will almost certainly affect its image as a big-time school and standing as a leading research university.
The Pac-12 has served notice for one and all. In the space of about a week, Colorado left for the Big 12, Washington and Oregon followed USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, and then Arizona, Arizona State and Utah followed Colorado’s trail. At the end of the departures, the Pac 12 had been reduced to a measly four teams – Stanford, the University of California at Berkeley, Washington State and Oregon State. “The Conference of Champions” was, for all intents and purposes, DOA.
The ACC may be next. Already, three schools – Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina – are looking at the prospects elsewhere. And why not? The Big Ten –now 18 schools strong and growing – has a seven-year deal in place with Fox, CBS and NBC that will bring its members more than a billion dollars a year. Those networks, in return for their massive investments that pay for posh athletic facilities across the country, do not want just one terrific football matchup a week. They want three or four to fill the Saturday schedule, noon to midnight, with the likes of UCLA at Michigan, Ohio State at Southern Cal and Penn State hosting Oregon.
Forget the notion that the Big Ten is a tradition-bound midwestern athletic conference based around the Great Lakes. It is now coast to coast, from D.C. to Seattle, Jersey to southern California. The SEC, too, now reaches from Florida to Texas and Oklahoma. The Big 12 that WVU calls home? Well, how does that road trip to Utah sound, Mountaineers?
To what ridiculous end does expansion go? And who will have a seat at the table?
We believe TV executives want the college structure to mimic that of the NFL – again, coast-to-coast coverage with about 24 teams. It is a successful model.
But how long can the WVUs and Arizona States survive in a world where people would rather see ’Bama vs. USC and Florida State vs. Michigan?
Who says this isn’t headed to just one super conference?
If not before, that is when WVU falls to Level 2 – if it is not already on its way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.