There is no surprise behind the curtains about how the process of seating this conservative Supreme Court came to be. It was all very public. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who now leads the Republican caucus from a minority position, denied one Democratic president, Barack Obama, an appointment to the bench and then rushed through another nominated by a Republican president, Donald Trump, who was in the process of being voted out of office after one term, soundly beaten, too, for a second time by the popular vote. In other words, McConnell played politics, throwing sand into the gears of democracy while tinkering with the majority of the court – in broad daylight.
That’s not how to get the best of our system of governance. But it is how tyranny raises its ugly head.
What we are left with now is a court so out of sync with the attitudes and preferences of the American people, with the way of life in the 21st century, that it is boldly risking its own legitimacy in decision-making each and every time they overturn set law. This week it was 45 years of precedent on race-conscious affirmative action programs in college admissions. And a year ago June the John Roberts Court made a historic and far-reaching decision, officially reversing Roe v. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists.
When many of those conservative justices testified, hand on Bible, during their nomination hearings, they said they would not monkey with established law. Like Roe v. Wade. Like affirmative action. They swore to that in broad daylight.
Turns out, they lied. And that is no place for a justice of the highest court in the federal judiciary of the United States to be because now, given all that has transpired in the past couple of years, including handsome gifts of travel, lodging and dining by conservative influencers who often have matters before the court, the six conservative justices have clearly announced that they cannot be trusted to be fair, independent and open-minded arbiters of the law.
And as if to offer up proof of just that, the court’s conservatives on Friday backed a Christian website designer who did not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her fiery dissent, “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”
Will certain people be denied service at lunch counters again?
This court’s conservatives have been compromised and the receipts of their tenure speak clearly and without shame. So much for judicial restraint.
The Roberts Court will go down as once of the nation’s worst ever.
