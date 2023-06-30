Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.