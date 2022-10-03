It was the second chore of the morning.
After Grandpa started a pot of coffee, someone would make the trek down the long and winding driveway to grab the morning Bluefield Daily Telegraph out of its classic white box with black lettering.
If we kids took on the task, we had to be careful on the walk back up the mountain. The paper would be tucked securely under an arm.
Mom and Granny loved coupons and the inserts, and did not appreciate it when they were scattered along the roadside.
Once at the house, the paper would be divided among the adults. Dad started with the sports section while Grandpa always wanted to read the front-page stories. Grandma made no excuse for going straight to the society page.
We were in no way high-society, but she liked reading about those who were.
The opinion page, too, was always read and discussed. It was one of the important ways we kept up with politics and important issues in the region.
Unfortunately, Mom usually did not get an opportunity to peruse the pages until after the bacon was fried, the biscuits golden and the butter gravy poured in a bowl.
But then she read it front to back – OK, maybe not the sports section, but everything else.
After the adults were finished, the paper would be divided up among the five kids.
As the youngest, I started with the comics but was soon reading Dear Abby.
Of course we all checked out our horoscope, even though we swore it wasn’t “real” or “accurate.”
λλλ
As a child, I also utilized the Daily Telegraph to find out what the grown-ups were talking about when they sent me out of a room.
“You’re too young to hear about this,” they would say, and then start to whisper the minute I made my exit.
I was observant enough to realize they were discussing bad things that had occurred in our community.
Usually it was a murder.
I also knew the one source I could go to for all the facts – the Daily Telegraph.
Slinking around the magazine rack, I would grab the day’s edition and take it to a private nook.
If the adults busted me, I always had a ready answer.
“I was reading my horoscope – even though it’s not real.”
λλλ
Newspapers are part of the family. Because of that, readers want more from us, and expect more from us. And our words, set in a familiar, friendly font, can and do elicit emotional responses.
On any given day, our front page may generate smiles, frowns, gasps or chuckles. Readers may be moved to tears by a heart-warming story, or moved to anger – and cursing – by news of a utility rate increase.
We report the news of the day. It’s that simple.
λλλ
Sunday marked the start of the 82nd observance of National Newspaper Week.
What does that mean?
It means that despite changes in technology, despite shifts in family routines, despite changes in cultural norms that went topsy-turvy during a global pandemic, your local newspaper is still a key source for vital community information.
Whether it’s gavel-to-gavel coverage of a murder trial or in-depth details of county and municipal demolition plans, we give you the news. Good or bad.
Plus sports, opinion, Lifestyles, weather, comics, puzzles, Dear Abby and those “not-real” horoscopes.
λλλ
What is black, white and read all over?
It’s your local newspaper.
Whether read at the breakfast table on traditional newsprint or on a cellphone while walking across a parking lot, the Daily Telegraph has evolved into the digital age while maintaining its tried and true commitment to be the best source for news, sports, entertainment and editorial content.
And that, truly, is the power of the press.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.