An astounding event is happening in the Upper Kanawha Valley area of Fayette and Kanawha counties and throughout Fayette County. More than 600 university, adults, and faith-based interdenominational youth will arrive this summer to weatherize and repair 40 homes.
This year, the groups will include Group WorkCamps, Holy Cross College, University of Maine, Christian Endeavor, Global Volunteers, and Unitarian Universalist Services. Together, this will be one of the nation’s largest coming-together of volunteers.
This massive effort is led by the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in collaboration with partners such as Rebuilding Together and local communities. In fact, SALS has been doing this for 20 years and over that time period has brought nearly 20,000 volunteers to the area to improve housing occupied by low income families.
According to one of SALS’ primary coordinators, Lisa Manley, this event has been in the planning stage for several months. “When the first group of youth arrives,” she noted, “the work assignments will be ready, and building materials will be at the sites.”
This influx of people power provides focus on the housing crisis in rural, underserved areas. West Virginia has a high homeownership rate, but many of the homes, called Jenny Lind, were built a century ago as employee housing in rural and coal camp communities. Many have been fixed up but still are not in compliance in regard to plumbing, heating and electrical services. They often lack adequate insulation and poor roofs are a common problem. In fact, we are a long way away from “a decent home and suitable living environment for every American family,” which was the Truman administration’s national goal for housing nearly three quarters of a century ago.
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, access to affordable housing has never become a right in America, unlike food stamps, Medicaid and similar programs. As a result, “millions of needy families remain in substandard, temporary or unsafe homes.” In fact, during this past economic expansion, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that the number of low-income households with worst case housing problems rose to an all-time high. The Casey report stated that these households included 12.3 million people, of which 4.3 million are children.
The current shift in West Virginia’s economy has raised new fears that the housing crisis will continue to worsen. While housing is on the front burner as a challenge in helping families escape from poverty, there is renewed concern that the SNAP-to-work initiatives may sour. Joblessness is increasingly becoming visible, sustainable year-around employment is becoming more scarce, and retraining programs are having more placement difficulties.
At the same time, those promoting economic development fully understand that adequate housing is a key success component. More often than not, a “curb-site” inspection of housing in the community can easily deter a prospective firm. Thus, upgrading the housing stock is not only a quality of life issue, it is also the cornerstone for rebuilding West Virginia’s economy for the new century.
This year’s housing blitz should be an incredible sight.
The volunteers from all over the United States will be staying at East Bank Middle School, the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork and in Oak Hill. Readers should plan to welcome and thank them for sharing their enthusiasm, energy, and inspiration. It will be up to everyone else to join together and plan how to continue momentum.