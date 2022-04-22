Ben Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights attorney, is coming to West Virginia to represent the family of a Raleigh County man who died at the Southern Regional Jail in March.
Crump, who is often referred to as Black America’s attorney general for his work on civil rights cases, especially those involving Black people killed by police, has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd – all high-profile cases that played out dramatically across the country.
So, no, Crump is no amateur. My suspicion is that he will expose just how our government treats its inmates and more, and none of that will be a good look at the heading of our state’s moral compass.
Apparently, Crump saw something in the death of Quantez L. Burks at the state jail in Beaver to convince him his would be a good case and a good cause to prosecute.
Preliminary results of an autopsy for Burks, a 37-year-old Black man, say he died of a heart attack after sustaining blunt force trauma to his body and fractured bones in his forearm and wrist less than 48 hours after being incarcerated at Southern.
Evidence will be substantial, enough to fill several leather satchels, including those carried by lawyers representing others who have died in custody at the jail – four since last September.
Not long after Burks’ death, Gov. Jim Justice – five and a half years after first being elected – ordered an investigation of conditions at Southern, directing Jeff Sandy, cabinet secretary of the state’s Department of Homeland Security, to look into the allegations and report back quickly.
The feds, too, may be taking a look as Raleigh County prosecuting attorney Ben Hatfield has referred the investigation to the appropriate federal agencies – the Department of Justice and the FBI.
What we know, and what the governor and the Legislature may want to get up to speed on, comes in part from a 2020 report by Reuters that found the death rate of people incarcerated in West Virginia’s regional jails from 2009 to 2019 was the highest of the 45 jurisdictions it surveyed – a death rate 50 percent higher than the U.S. average. Also this damning statistical profile: At least 66 percent of all jail deaths in the state during that time involved people not convicted of a crime.
As such, Crump and others, we suspect, will not be shining a simple flashlight on the individual circumstances of their cases, but rather will use klieg lights to indict the entire system run by the state and show how it has been failing both its moral and constitutional duty to protect people in its custody.
Most certainly we will see charts and graphs and statistics about deaths in state jails operated by the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
We will continue to hear first-hand stories from the inmates themselves and professionals – nurses and doctors and guards – who have served inside the jails and have witnessed, first hand, an environment of neglect and abuse, physical and sexual.
Pamela Stroman, a licensed practical nurse who lives in Sophia and is suing SRJ on civil rights violations, has already told The Register-Herald that PrimeCare, the Pennsylvania-based company that the state pays for inmate health care at Southern Regional, is failing miserably at its mission.
We know that several local attorneys have said that incidents inside the jail are heavily documented and that reports of inmate infractions typically contain multiple still images taken from various security cameras throughout the jail.
Think we will see any of that – in a bid for transparency? For the truth?
And it’s not just Crump and other worthy lawyers asking questions, it’s not just the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice probing these matters without regard to whose toes they may step on. I would not be surprised to see teams of investigative reporters from big national news outlets – yes, more than one – doing their own digging.
If there are skeletons, they will be rattled.
We, here in West Virginia, know that tough-on-crime legislation has contributed to overcrowding at our jails. We know that the county jail bill continues to climb. We know that opioid drug addiction, which gets prosecuted and rarely treated, incarcerates even more vulnerable people. We know that poverty plays a role in crime and that about one in six people in the Mountain State – often through no fault of their own – lives below the poverty line.
With all due respect to Burks, Richard “Ricky” Jason Wriston, John Lewis Jarrell and Steven Robinson – the four men who died at Southern since September – what we are about to learn isn’t just about the treatment of one inmate at Southern Regional Jail. It will be about the state’s systemic neglect of inmates. It will be about the underreported impact of mass incarceration and jail conditions, about inadequate health care and the lack of effective drug treatment programs, about long periods of incarceration for some who cannot meet bail requirements and criminal justice reform – long overdue in this state.
What we will learn, because the Reuters story found as much, is that jail death rates from suicide, homicide, drug or alcohol overdose and illness in West Virginia all – every last one of them – exceed U.S. averages.
And that shame is ours to wear, the fabric of a society that we citizens knit with our shared values.
