Sheila, the significant other, is with her father back in Kankakee, Ill., tending to some of his rental properties and watching a mess of Cubs games and westerns, her daddy’s preferred TV viewing.
She is there, too, because she wants to spend time with her father, who is turning 91 this year. She wants to be helpful. She’ll get him out of the house, to the grocery store, to doctor appointments, to the bank, out to dinner on occasion and maybe over to the Dairy Queen.
The Hardaway family has been in a terribly rough patch for awhile, now, dating back to a year ago January when Sheila’s niece, Lizzy, died of Covid complications during the start of her last semester before graduation at college. A few months later, Sheila’s younger sister, Sheri, died of a heart attack. She was 51.
The first of June, Sheila’s older and last surviving sister, Sarah, mother to Lizzie, succumbed to an inoperable tumor in her abdomen. An elementary school teacher for 35 years, Sarah had retired just last year. And then came the diagnosis of why her stomach was acting so unruly.
So, yes, Sheila is back home right now even though the Hardaway family cookouts and holiday meals will have fewer place settings around the dinner table. There won’t be the chatter of a gregarious family get-together. The laughter will not be as loud or as long.
It’s quiet around the house here in Beckley, too, as you might imagine. The last of the kids vacated home base a couple of months ago. They all know they are welcome back at any time, that they have a bed, here, and support, no questions asked. But this feels permanent.
So, I fill the void with yard work, patio gardens, getting in my daily steps – most days – and shaking my fists at the deer who have stripped two red bell pepper plants and five tomato plants in planters we have out in the backyard. I rescued what remained of those, replanted them in separate pots and placed them on a back patio. I remain the eternal optimist and hope for their productive recovery, but I am not planning to host a farmer’s market anytime soon.
I also get in a lot of reading and, goodness gracious, the ground seems to be shifting beneath our feet.
On top of the Supreme Court overturning precedents and taking over Congress’ job of making law, we have had how many mass shootings these past couple of weeks? Over the holiday weekend, at least 15 people were shot dead across the country. On Monday night, five in Philadelphia and three in Fort Worth.
Did you know that Monday was the hottest day ever recorded globally? According to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction, the average global temperature reached 62.62F, surpassing the August 2016 record of 62.46F.
And, as we know, even here in the coalfields, the extraction and use of coal, oil and gas are the primary drivers of a warming planet. The contemporary evidence is piling up and easy to see and feel, from the heat dome sitting stubbornly atop the southern U.S. to Canadian wildfires with their resulting air pollution darkening the skies along the eastern seaboard and pushing the haze as far south as West Virginia.
America turned 247 on Tuesday, a remarkable tenure and a testament to our brave and courageous founding fathers who dared with their very lives to declare independence from England.
And now as political rancor punctuates our conversation about the nation’s outlook and best steps to take forward, we seem to be moving in reverse.
If so, it will be a death sentence on climate alone for people and ecosystems.
Other than all of that unsettling news, it’s been a pretty quiet day down here at news central tonight – the business was closed for the holiday – which has made it easy to hear the relentless pop and bang of fireworks coming from all directions outside.
I hope folks who are lighting the fuses understand what it is that we, as a country and as countrymen, celebrate on July 4, the principles and values behind this experiment with democracy. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” our founding fathers declared.
And I hope the fates will allow some tender mercies to visit my wife’s family in the days ahead – and yours, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.