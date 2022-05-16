The home opener of our West Virginia Miners’ 2022 baseball season is Wednesday, June 1, at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Please mark your calendar and plan to attend if you can.
Where else can you spend a “Sawbuck” and get as much value in return? A baseball game – a padded seat with lots of fresh air, a happy crowd, an opportunity to “Jack your Jaws” as loud and as often as you like, a chance to see and maybe be a part of the antics of Big Paul and “Miner Mike” plus safe places for the kids to play and enjoy themselves. Oftentimes, some of the kids can be part of the on-field, between-innings activities throughout the game. After some games are over, the kids are allowed to go onto the field and run around the base paths.
On June 1, toss the kids into the back seat, fasten their seat belts, invite a friend or neighbor to ride along and come to the stadium for an evening of fun and enjoyment. And remember, once you are inside the stadium gates, there are no strangers. Everyone is family so a fist Bump and a big hello are always welcome.
Come a little early, grab a hot dog and a soft drink, kick back in your padded seat and let the fun begin.
After the problems created by the Covid pandemic for the past two years, a visit to the stadium could be a welcome step toward getting back to normal.
Looking forward to seeing you again. Let’s play ball!
Marvin Fitzpatrick
Layland