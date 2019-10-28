For the second year, the United Way of Southern West Virginia is proud to be partnering with Kroger to help eradicate hunger in Fayette County! Last year, we — along with a team of dedicated volunteers from New River Health, Fresh Fountain Family Worship Center, and more — were able to serve meals to children in Fayette County on 13 different occasions when they were out of school and would otherwise not have access to food. There is not anything worse than being hungry, and unfortunately there are many children and families in our area who suffer with hunger every day.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia recognizes that the children in our community are the silent victims of the opioid epidemic, and sometimes are just part of hardworking families struggling to make it work from paycheck to paycheck. This program was put in place not to stigmatize children in need, but to fill the gap and keep kids’ bellies full when they are not receiving meals at school. Instances of when school would be out and this program active include extended school breaks such as Thanksgiving break, Winter Break, Spring Break, work stoppages, snow days, teacher workdays and holidays.
This program last year served 190 food boxes and 1020 meal bags to children and families in need. Those numbers equate to over 5,100 meals … and the need only continues to grow. With partners including the Kroger Company, who has funded this program through a $10,000 grant, and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts, who helps to facilitate the packaging, storing, and delivery of meal bags, the Fayette County community has embraced the goal of this program, which is to ensure that all children can feel the same sense of relief and excitement when school is closed for a snow day — not feel worried or upset because they know that that means they won’t be eating for the day. We believe that all children should be able to experience joyous, carefree childhoods and not carry the heavy burden of food insecurity on their backs.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia is working with these community organizations to increase the number of “Food of Faith” weekend meal bags that Warm Hands From Warm Hearts is able to send out each week, as well as providing additional nutritional support as aforementioned. We do need volunteers to assist with meal delivery on days when school is closed, and to help prepare the bags! If you or an organization you are a part of may be interested in assisting, you can reach out to Christina Cowley, community impact coordinator, at ccowley@unitedwayswv.org. This partnership is a shining example of how innovative partnering with great people and organizations can provide an even bigger impact on those who very much need these services in our communities.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia has also received the 2020 - NEIGHBORHOOD INVESTMENT PROGRAM - AWARD ANNOUNCEMENTS! This year, United Way ranked # 11 out of 213 applicants and received an award amount of $44,250, an increase over last year by $25,000! NIP is the only state tax incentive for charitable giving. The minimum donation eligible to receive tax credit is $500 and the maximum total annual NIP eligible donation is $200,000. Through the NIP program, an individual or businesses will receive a 50 percent state tax credit for their donation. Donors have the option of using the tax credit within one year or over a five-year period. Thousands of low-income individuals are fed, educated, housed and assisted in other capacities each year thanks to NIP funds. If you are interested, please call Anna Lester at 304-253-2111.
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.