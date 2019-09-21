In Massachusetts, hockey was usually a sport for the boys. Yet, on the ice rink, there was one blonde pony tail peeping under a helmet.
The pony-tailed girl, Meghan Duggan, didn’t really mind. At the time, she didn’t even think girls played hockey.
Then one day, Duggan met another female hockey player – an Olympic gold medalist.
Duggan pranced around the house, proclaiming to all who could hear that she, too, would one day wear the gold.
Maybe, the neighbors thought she was a little odd. Maybe. Her teachers just laughed it off.
Her dream came true 20 years later in 2018.
She won that gold and she wore it.
If Duggan hadn’t met the woman who inspired her – who made her realize that girls played, too – would she be wearing that medal?
At the end of it all, women are far less represented in top-notch positions.
The funny part is, there are some government positions that are held by more men named James than there are women with the same jobs, according to a study by the New York Times.
The issue isn’t young women seeking higher education. I mean, in 2015, about 70 percent of female high school graduates enrolled in higher education, while males were at 65 percent, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Women are getting their advanced schooling.
So, what’s the catch? Why aren’t women being represented as industry leaders or political figures?
It’s been said that it’s their choice of career, major or even wanting to start a family, and I understand that.
Yet, I hope it isn’t an underlying issue of women thinking they don’t belong with the boys or can’t compete with them in the office. After all, the women in the current workforce didn’t have many female role models in business and various industries to look up to in their youth.
It would only take a few more women to fill those positions to make a young girl believe she can play with the boys in the real world, too.
The tides are changing, and I’m excited to see what the next generation of girls will accomplish. The world is being placed at their feet – finally.
Last year was a ground-
breaking year for women in politics. Around 125 women were elected to Congress, according to the Center for American Progress.
Young girls are finally seeing that they can be president, too, if they want. Some girls are realizing that they have the potential and wit to become the leader of the free world. Whatever the dream, whatever the choice, it’s now theirs to take.
We finally see women holding more positions of power, and that’s important.
Duggan thought hockey was a sport for the guys. Well, that was, until she saw another girl playing in the “big leagues.”
Maybe, in the future, there will be more pony tails performing surgery, building aircraft, making laws.
Or sitting in the Oval Office.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.