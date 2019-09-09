I feel so honored to be serving as this year’s campaign chair for an organization that does so much for our community – the United Way of Southern West Virginia. I also feel very blessed to be assisted this year by Greg and Trena Dacal, a couple who not only give their hearts and souls to United Way, but also to many other worthwhile endeavors in our community.
What a milestone campaign this is going to be for our United Way: $900,000! The goal grows every year because the need is there. In my community involvement, I have seen first-hand the challenges facing our community and the creative, innovative, caring ways the United Way and their partners address these challenges.
The United Way Campaign is about more than raising money for a good cause. It’s about being not only the fund-raisers but also the hand-raisers and the game-changers. It’s about raising our hands to not only lead the fight, but to reach out to people who need help. And hope. By reading my articles each week, and taking action, you will join the fight against our community’s most daunting social crises. Who Will Tackle The Problems Most Shy Away From? Together, we will.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia supports over 40 agencies in seven counties: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer and the town of Bluefield, Va. Each of these agencies plays a vital role in meeting the needs of many deserving individuals suffering from tragedies such as domestic violence and substance use disorder and many children struggling with food insecurity, literacy and the stigma of poverty. Or it may be the home-delivered meal to a senior who lives alone or the tuition assistance a child receives to attend summer camp.
No matter the problem, the United Way and their agency partners are fighting for every person in every community who struggles with basic needs and services that most of us take for granted. These members of the community are the people we work with, worship with, and call neighbors. Without the good work of the United Way and their agency partners, the very real needs of the people we call neighbors and friends would go unmet. Any assistance the United Way of Southern West Virginia is able to provide is very much appreciated by their agencies and is also put to the best use possible to serve our neighbors and friends in need.
No gift is too small. It is amazing to me what an agency can do with each dollar they receive. The benefit of your gift will be felt many times over by the people who need our help. Many businesses offer payroll deduction which allows you to designate the amount you wish to donate each pay period. How many of us would not even miss $1, $5, $10 or more each pay period? Please think about how much good that contribution would mean to the programs served by the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
I’m excited about the year ahead for our community. We are going to reach our $900,000 goal because Together, We Will Tackle The Problems Most Shy Away From.
You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution today to United Way of Southern WV, P.O. Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.