A new season has arrived. Unlike others heralded on calendars with cheesy images of baby chicks and snowmen, this one comes wrapped in school colors and tinged with an excitement that transcends generations.
Toddlers clap. Teens yell. Adults and senior citizens cheer, and sometimes groan.
The plight of a pigskin on turf brings out the excitement of adolescence in the most stoic, refined and shy individuals.
Win as a team. Lose as one, too.
The cashier at the corner grocery store can feel the sting of defeat as mightily as a quarterback or star receiver.
She may not be on the field, but it’s her team on the line. Just as it is the team of cheerleaders, and band members, and pep clubs, and moms selling fundraising T-shirts.
● ● ●
Games are played with cards, dice and boards.
Football is an event, and a feeling.
In southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, its arrival flows through our mountains like an atmospheric pressure punch.
I am sure residents of many communities across the United States like to think their town reigns in the arena of football pride.
They are wrong.
That title rests here, in the border region of our two Virginias.
● ● ●
Our football is all that is good, pure and uplifting.
It is sportsmanship and pride. Honor and esteem. Confidence and character.
It is about winning with humility and losing with grace. Learning from mistakes. Turning errors on the field into life lessons for the future.
Yes, it is a religion of sorts. One whose Good Book is a playbook, with services held on Friday nights.
● ● ●
The emotion of this game has been especially evident during these opening weeks of the 2019 season.
Beaver-Graham has a starring role on opening night, with some 10,000 fans converging on Mitchell Stadium to celebrate a decades-old, border-line rivalry.
But this year it was different.
Eight months earlier members of both teams came together for a different cause. They carried the coffin and mourned the loss of a fallen friend and comrade.
● ● ●
On Jan. 14, Lil’ Tony Webster died of a ruptured brain aneurysm.
It was a sudden and tragic loss to the Bluefield community, and one felt across the region.
Friends, community members and football families rallied around the Webster family.
Lil’ Tony was loved, and his tragic death was a reminder that the bright lights who walk among us can be taken in an instant.
The show of support at Lil’ Tony’s funeral was immense and emotional.
The Princeton Tigers autographed a No. 5 jersey and presented it to the Webster family.
Gov. Jim Justice declared Jan. 7 as Lil’ Tony Webster Interscholastic Memorial Day, to be recognized henceforth in West Virginia.
And members of the Bluefield and Graham football teams carried their friend’s coffin.
The image of the grief-stricken teens was a somber reminder of what the game of life is all about.
● ● ●
There are some who wonder why we place so much emphasis on football.
In the grand scale of global causes, it ranks nowhere near war, or pestilence, or the many other ills that befall those in countries great and small.
But it is that very reason why I believe football is important.
For two to three hours on a Friday night, we can forget about plagues, presidential elections and the idiocy of what a celebrity posted on social media.
Instead, we can celebrate wholesome competition played in a stadium enveloped in community pride.
Neighbors can shake hands. Teammates can hug. And the memory of a lost loved one can linger in the minds of all.
● ● ●
Beaver-Graham was much more than a game this year. It was an embrace of two states whose residents shared tears and heartache.
We can ring a bell for Lil’ Tony and sound a cannon for a score, but neither will resonate louder than the sound of hearts breaking, and hearts healing, in memory of a long-lost friend.
Number 5 will forever live on. He is a reminder of all that is good, and who we are – rivals on the football field for one night, neighbors and friends every other day of the year.
While he is no longer with us in body, I do believe the Friday night lights are shining brighter with Lil’ Tony looking down from above.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.