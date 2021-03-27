West Virginia is in a unique position to guide the course of U.S. Policy. The “Blue Wave” put the presidency and both houses of Congress under Democratic control, but with a catch. Namely, a few Democrats – most notably the state’s U.S. Senator Joe Manchin – are moderates who can stem the tide of change.
One key upcoming vote concerns the PRO Act. According to proponents, it’s a boon to unions and a lifeline for labor laws. However, part of the act, called the ABC test, will destroy a large part of West Virginia’s economic future, and do the same to other rural states. The test does this by making most freelance and contract work essentially illegal. If it passes, most members of the growing $1.2 trillion U.S. freelance economy will be out of luck.
West Virginians are tired of being told we’re last at everything. According to a U.S. News report, we’re 47th for health care, 45th for education, 48th for economy, and 50th for infrastructure. We won’t fix the problem without a new political shift or some new ideas. For good or ill, the powers that be have turned their backs on coal; the foundation of the state’s economy for 150 years.
The way forward
In this new economic reality, many have given up on finding work. The rest work harder, often making ends meet by working two or three jobs. But the freelance economy brings new hope. When the pandemic hit, the U.S. was thrown into a new normal where almost half of us now work from home, and more than half could. That won’t end with the pandemic. The majority want to keep working from home indefinitely.
As a result, the U.S. economic landscape is changing. Cities were shrinking before the pandemic, and that’s accelerating. Many telecommuters are choosing to live in beautiful natural areas with an abundance of outdoor experiences, and West Virginia is a crown jewel in that geographical tiara. As local high school teacher John Esker puts it, the state offers California activities at Appalachia prices. Online contract work adds New York earning power to that equation.
Remote-work freelancers are programmers, writers, graphic designers, salespeople, project managers, and engineers, who steer their own career ships. They earn more than most full-time employees, and West Virginia is the perfect place for them to bring their dollars. The Mountain State is poised to lead the way for once, and state revenue is set to take off. But the ABC test in the PRO Act can stop us on the launch pad.
California law for everyone
California passed a version of the act in 2019. As a freelance writer, I saw Golden State companies dump independent contractors like tea dumped into Boston Harbor. Now, that same wrong-headed legislation has breezed through the U.S. House of Representatives and barreled into the Senate.
When my wife and I moved from Maine to West Virginia in 2010, I couldn’t find work. After years of struggle, I started writing articles online, then building teams of writers for national companies like HP, Adorama, and Groupon. I now employ freelance writers from all over the country – and some in the UK. The revenue they bring in lands on my West Virginia State business tax return and gets spent here in the state. But the ABC test and PRO Act will stop that.
West Virginia lawmakers are desperately seeking to attract more remote workers to the state. The fast-growing freelance economy also opens a new, rich job market to current residents, so our children won’t have to move away to cities to find meaningful careers.
Let’s stop the PRO Act
I don’t think most proponents of the PRO Act know the depth and breadth of its unintended consequences. They’re trying to protect workers, which is laudable, but ironically, they’ll hamstring them instead, making independents go cap-in-hand to big corporations for lower-paying work-from-home jobs.
West Virginia stands at a crossroads, where for once we can lead the way. The PRO Act isn’t expected to pass the Senate, though it will be close. Political pundits say our own Joe Manchin is one of the key reasons it will fail. For the sake of West Virginia’s economy, let’s hope Sen. Manchin follows through on expectations. We do need to help labor and unions, but not by punishing freelance and contract laborers. You can help by writing to Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and asking them to stop the dangerous PRO Act in its tracks.
— Thomas Gerencer is a content writer and CEO of Gerencer Creative, Inc. in Fayetteville.