What seems like a million miles away from the current political machinations in West Virginia, Sarah Palin lost a midterm election in Alaska to a Democrat.
Meanwhile, here in the Mountain State where the waves have been running a darker shade of ruby red in each successive election cycle, our attention has been forced to consider 2024 as big name Republicans, jockeying for jobs in D.C. and Charleston, have already announced campaigns for single congressional seats in the House and Senate. The governor’s office in Charleston – or wherever Babydog, Gov. Jim Justice’s pet English bulldog, puts up for the night – is in play, too.
Also here at home, you can still stand on your front porch, close your eyes, throw a dart and hit decades-old problems that need a fix because no politician, on either side of the political aisle, has stepped forward with a plan to fix much of anything of any consequence. And someone will get blamed for that. That’s just the nature of politics.
At this juncture, it is fair to say that before the dust settles on who wins what in 2024, egos will be bruised.
It is also fair to say that drawing parallels between political fortunes in Alaska and West Virginia is a reach at best. But most everywhere on the political map that is not West Virginia, Republican candidates would be well advised to pay attention to what happened up north in The Last Frontier and, generally speaking, in the 2022 midterms elections.
The narrative leading up to the day of the vote was that the Democratic Party was heading for a beat-down, that it would lose upward of 60 seats in the House and enough seats in the Senate to flip control in both chambers to the Republicans, in effect turning President Joe Biden’s last two years of his first term into lame duck status.
Well, that did not happen, did it?
Not only did the Dems protect the Senate, they may add another seat to their majority if Sen. Raphael Warnock can win a special runoff election in Georgia against Herschel Walker, a fine football player back in the day but a wholly unqualified candidate who has a distant and difficult relationship with the truth – like many of his former girlfriends.
And in the House? Well, no, the Republicans did not pick up 60 seats. Nothing close to that. When the counting is done, and yes, it is still going on, it will show the Republicans with a paper-thin majority, an addition of a handful of seats.
There was no red wave, except in West Virginia, and there did seem to be voters in the middle who were exhausted by extreme right candidates who held fast to lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 vote.
Like in Alaska.
In beating Palin, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola became the first Alaska Native to win a full term in Congress and the first Democrat to win statewide election since 2008, securing reelection along with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who both defeated challengers endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
And in this day and age of divisive, partisan politics, here is a remarkable footnote: Peltola and Murkowski crossed party lines to endorse each other ahead of the election.
Palin, of course, was Trump’s predecessor in the politics of the aggrieved where dog whistles were used daily and apologies were nowhere to be found. It was a political culture that Trump put on steroids and leveraged to his benefit.
Palin was the pick of Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain for vice president in 2008 and then rode the angry tea party movement, which was a revolt against President Barack Obama’s newly enacted Affordable Care Act.
But now, having lost her bid for Congress, the one-time governor may have taken her last breath of political relevancy.
And given the 2022 midterm’s disappointing outcomes across the country for Republicans, especially in myriad high-profile races where Trump backed many a loser, it is fair to ask how much longer the former president can stay on the stage.
Well, now that he has announced another run for the presidency in 2024, he is ensured to remain in the spotlight – for a while.
So, too, will a garden variety of legal troubles for Trump and a Justice Department that seems to be moving toward bringing charges against him for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot and the attempted overthrow of the government.
Certainly Republicans can see how these hybrid celebrity-politicians have hijacked their party, and certainly they can see the deepening fractures.
Is that what our high-profile West Virginia candidates want to talk about in 2024? About how the 2020 election was stolen – when it wasn’t?
Or do they want to finally fix stuff?
There is plenty to take aim at. Just step outside the front door and toss a dart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.