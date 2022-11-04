Vote NO on Amendment 4.

As a past president and member of the State Board of Education, I urge you to vote against Amendment 4. This amendment would require all rules instituted by the state board to be sent to the Legislature “for review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
Amendment 4 is unnecessary. A relationship between the state board and the legislature has already been established. Many of the policies established by the WV Department of Education (WVDE) have their origins in a bill that the legislature has passed. The WVDE takes the newly passed law and develops or amends policies to accommodate the new language or changes in the law.
Additionally, the Legislature has a process in place for reviewing education policy. The Legislative Oversight Committee on Education Accountability (LOCEA) is made up of members of both the House and the Senate. Policies and actions of the state board are reported to LOCEA. Copies are also sent to House and Senate leadership as well as House and Senate education chairs for review. LOCEA and other members of the legislature already review the work of the state board and WVDE.
Members of the legislature and LOCEA can comment on policies and highlight the sections they would like to see amended prior to those changes being adopted by the state board. Comments of legislators and the public are taken very seriously by board members, and policies are frequently changed as a result of those comments.
Furthermore, the Board also depends on input from the public – educators, taxpayers, parents, students, who wish to have a voice in the education of our children. Draft policies are developed and revised with extensive collaboration from educators and other stakeholders throughout the state. Time is allowed for written comments from the public. Careful consideration is given to these comments by content area specialists and legal experts at the Department of Education and by Board of Education members. By supporting this collaborative effort, policies reflect state code, incorporate best practices and are clearly written. NO limits are imposed on who may make them or how many comments they may make or how long the comments may be. Each comment is kept on file at the Office of the Secretary of State.
The WVDE also provides procedures to waive WVBE policies and rules which includes waiver forms available to the public through the county/school system, Local School Improvement Council (LSIC), Advanced Placement and Higher Education.
By utilizing procedures such as these, the public has ample opportunity to address and have input into policy development.
By contrast, the legislature has acted hastily and without consideration to the public or even their own members on critical issues with little or no opportunity for the public to have input. If public comment is scheduled, extremely strict time limits are imposed, sometimes 30 seconds or less per speaker. Will education policies be faced with these same limitations? If Amendment 4 were to pass, the Legislature would have total control over the process without any input from the public, parents, educators or local boards of education. The legislature would have total authority to review, amend, or do away with a policy.
The nine members of the state board are all knowledgeable about public education, and a number of them have worked in education their entire lives. The state board is entrusted with public education alone. The state board of education is more qualified and more focused on dealing with education matters than part-time legislators with partisan agendas and a multitude of other issues that require their attention during their 60-day session.
In conclusion, Amendment 4 would distance those tasked with running our classrooms from the policies that directly affect them. Teachers would be expected to take orders from people who know a great deal less than they do about the important business of education. Our teachers and our students deserve better than that.
We all want to see West Virginia schools improve and our students excel. Improving schools should be a partnership among the legislature, education experts, parents and a nonpartisan board of education. It is necessary and crucial for all to work together to see changes that are in the best interest of the children of West Virginia and public schools. The passage of Amendment 4 will not do that.
Vote NO on Amendment 4.
