While the United Way of Southern West Virginia partners with more than 40 agencies throughout our region that provide much needed social services, they have recently taken on a number of very important Community Impact Initiatives on their own.
The first of these I would like to tell you about is 2-1-1.
2-1-1 is a national program but new to West Virginia, and the United Ways of West Virginia are proud to be leading the charge. 2-1-1 is a free information hotline for social and community services. Sometimes the world of social services including government and nongovernment programs can be confusing to navigate. That is where 2-1-1 comes in. Folks that dial 2-1-1 are connected to a compassionate, knowledgeable information and referral specialist. When you call 2-1-1, there is no need to identify yourself and any information provided will remain private and confidential. During business hours, calls for southern West Virginia are routed to our United Way office and answered by Marsha, our information specialist. After hours, calls are routed to First Choice Call Center, which has access to our localized database of resources. We have resources for food pantries, senior services, home repairs, utility assistance, and much more. We want to make sure that we know of ALL programs and resources available to our neighbors in need! If your church, organization, civic group, or other entity offers some type of help to folks, please make sure we know about it so we can direct people to you.
Folks can send information about their programs to mshonk@unitedwayswv.org or call our office at 304-253-2111.
To see how 2-1-1 works in our area, please take note of some of the impact it is having in southern West Virginia.
2-1-1 is there for single mothers who are in desperate need of baby formula, when their plan to breast feed isn’t working out and they are waiting for an open appointment at the WIC office. When they call 2-1-1, we can direct them to baby pantries in their neighborhood and offer information about other programs to help. Maybe they are unaware of new Workforce programs that can help them get on their feet. Maybe they are dealing with an extremely high power bill, because they are unaware of local weatherization programs. We can help them uncover long-term solutions, so that families are not stuck in cycles of living paycheck to paycheck forever.
The following 2-1-1 story shows how our information specialist Marsha was able to help someone in need:
A 76-year-old woman from McDowell County called because she had a termination notice and no money to pay her electric bill. She owed over $300.
She is raising two grandchildren, ages 10 and 12, and her income is $10 too much to get utility assistance from DHHR. She said she absolutely can’t live without electricity because she is on oxygen 24 hours a day and taking insulin for her diabetes. Marsha asked if she had heard about the minimal usage program that the electric company offers, which she had not, so Marsha told her about the Serious Medical Condition Certification Form and that once it is on file with the electric company, the company would not terminate her service but would leave the electric on for basic things, such as oxygen and refrigeration for her insulin. The woman said she called DHHR and they were going to send something to the electric company, but Marsha offered to print out the form and fax it to her doctor to expedite the process. Marsha filled in the basic parts of the form, including the account number with the electric company as well as the fax number, and faxed the form to the office so the woman just had to go to her doctor’s office and sign and date it once she got a ride to the doctor’s office. This was this woman’s third time calling for assistance. She had called in and spoken to Marsha in November about her electric and again in December for toys for her grandchildren. Unfortunately, in our communities, we have too many people suffering the same circumstances — barely making it from one month to the next and somehow falling between the cracks for public assistance. This is a perfect example of how 2-1-1 is valuable: Sometimes, you need more than an internet search — you need a conversation!
Remember, if you have a program that offers help to people, please contact United Way so you can be added to their resource list. More information about this important service to our community can be found on the United Way of Southern West Virginia website at https://unitedwayswv.org/wv-2-1-1-hotline/
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s United Way Campaign chair.