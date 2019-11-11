United Way Is helping children who lose the ZIP code lottery

Many in our community have complimented me on the work we do at United Way of Southern WV. When receiving such a compliment, I usually ask which, of the long list of problems facing our communities, is most important. In addition to the glaring issues like fighting the opioid epidemic, ensuring no child goes hungry and stopping domestic violence, many say that improving our workforce and keeping talented and skilled young people in the state of West Virginia is most important to them.
When the subject of developing a stronger workforce comes up, I’m always excited to talk about how our United Way helps by focusing on the building blocks of a good life: health, education and financial stability. When we invest in programs and partnerships in those key areas across our communities, we help to create a stronger, more resilient workforce.
Did you know that 31.64 percent of children in southern West Virginia are living below the federal poverty level compared to 24.7 percent statewide? And even more shocking, 43.7 percent of children under age 6 live in families with no parents in the workforce. Looking at those numbers, it certainly becomes apparent why improving our workforce becomes such a pressing problem to folks like you and me.
Families that live in poverty struggle to get and keep jobs for many reasons. Some of their obstacles are lack of reliable transportation, physical and mental health issues that cause absenteeism and incomplete education. United Way supports programs that address solutions in all three of these areas.
Recently I was watching a video called the “Statisticks Lottery” produced by The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. It’s about two beautiful babies born on the same day. Each one of them has a pretty good chance in life as long as one of them doesn’t lose the ZIP code lottery. Many of us have children who won the ZIP code lottery — children who were born into a family that had access to good prenatal care, had healthy birth weights and were exposed to brain-developing activities during their early childhood years.
But remember the 31.74 percent of southern West Virginia children who are born into low-income families? They don’t have that good fortune. Low-income children are two times more likely to experience developmental delays. United Way invests in programs to put those children on an equal playing field. Our partnerships follow children from infancy through early childhood ensuring not only that the basic needs of these children are met, but that they have developmental support, childhood enrichment and access to free dental and health clinics.
According to the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, by their third birthday, low-income children have been exposed to 30,000,000 fewer words than children born into middle-class homes. By the time they reach kindergarten, low-income children fall 12-14 months behind their peers. Getting to school on a regular basis is also more difficult for these children as myriad health, transportation and housing problems cause them to be chronically absent from school.
Summer presents even more challenges for low-income children. While many children do have access to field trips, summer camps, museums, libraries and parents who read with them during the summer, most low-income children in our area do not have those same opportunities. Last year, United Way helped 1,202 kids experience 4-H Summer Camp.
We all know that when kids don’t have good habits such as reading and help with homework reinforced in their home, they fall behind. By the time these kids reach third grade, they are between two and two and a half school years behind. They are 13 times more likely to drop out of school. Without a high school education these children won’t be qualified to do most of the available jobs in West Virginia. High school dropouts cost the U.S. economy $1.8 billion in tax revenue. *
Fortunately, there are folks out there like United Way who believe that neither luck nor lottery nor ZIP code should dictate a child’s future. We know that education is essential to ending the cycle of poverty and improving the workforce in southern West Virginia. That’s why we fund after-school mentoring and homework programs offered at the WADE Center, High Rocks Academy and Big Creek People Action. We also partner with Cranberry Elementary, Mabscott Elementary and Read Aloud West Virginia to decrease the number of children who cannot read at grade level by third grade.
Another program that we’re very proud of is our Equal Footing Shoe Fund, which allows us to break down the barriers to learning to give every child an equal chance in the classroom. We believe all children deserve safe shoes to learn, play, and be comfortable in. Clean, comfortable shoes that fit could mean the world to a child in need. Not only is it safer for a child to wear shoes that are their size instead of ones that are too big or too small, it relieves them from the embarrassment and stigmatization that they are unfortunately exposed to when other kids notice they don’t have shoes that fit them, or that they have holes in their shoes.
Your United Way works hard to raise money within our local community and we work equally hard reinvesting it back into programs that help us to develop a stronger, more resilient workforce. From baby and food pantries to child advocacy to senior care and Hospice, United Way is there to fund the programs that are important to the health and financial stability of our community. Please join us in Living United. Give. Advocate. Volunteer. You, too, can help us change southern West Virginia.
*The Campaign for Grade-Level Reading
— Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.