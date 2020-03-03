Reflective vests vie with rear-end brake beams at the intersection in Brushfork. It’s a cataclysm of color at a four-way stop with a nondescript traffic light supposedly controlling the herd of vehicles.
On a good day, motorists obey the beacon. More often than not, though, the signal appears to be more of a suggestion than a rule.
Drivers make last-minute turns in the face of oncoming traffic. Chances are taken in the hope of saving 60 to 90 seconds stopped at a busy thoroughfare. Crashes, and near-misses, are common.
On this morning four men are stationed at every point of the intersection. They are wearing neon yellow and carrying buckets tagged with a sign naming a church.
I am a firm believer in charitable donations, but I am also a longtime journalist and editor.
And I have trust issues.
A black-and-white message on a piece of paper taped to a bucket is not credible when one has covered cops and court for years.
Scrutinize before opening the wallet is my motto.
As luck would have it, I get to the red light, and spend an uncomfortable few minutes stopped with a man standing inches away from my driver’s side door. He is not aggressive or demanding – but he has invaded my once-peaceful bubble.
And I am irritated.
● ● ●
In the following five-minute drive to the Daily Telegraph office I learn that panhandling is not illegal in West Virginia, even at a well-known dangerous intersection.
I walk in the office filled with ire.
How is this possible?
Soon, Chief Photographer Eric DiNovo and I are back in Brushfork.
● ● ●
I approach one of the men and introduce myself. The sign on the bucket reads “New Life Church.” I make an assumption, and ask if it’s located in Bluewell, Brushfork or Bluefield.
He tells me they are not from the area, adding, “We don’t claim that we are.”
Although refusing to give his name, the man tells me they are from Roanoke, Va. “I’m just a man of God out here doing what I can to help the ministry,” he says.
He asks me if my reporting is for “good or evil.”
I tell him it’s about facts for a story.
Meanwhile, a dog barks from a passenger-side window as traffic continues to flow. Having trouble hearing the man, I ask him to repeat an answer to a question.
“Maybe God doesn’t want you to hear,” he responds.
I am at a loss for a reply, as I’ve never before had divine intervention interrupt an interview. My years of Sunday school classes, Vacation Bible School and 11 o’clock sermons did not prepare me for this.
During our conversation a car stops, and the passenger hands money to the man. The donor, from Montcalm, says he is giving a contribution “to help.”
I tell him the church is not local and ask if it’s a concern.
“It doesn’t matter that it’s not a local church just as long as it’s helping somebody,” he responds.
● ● ●
At the nearby Arrowhead Deli, David White, who helps out at the store, is obviously annoyed by the panhandling.
“I understand they’re trying to do good things, but they need to do it at a safer location and not at a major intersection,” he says. “This place is dangerous on a normal day … there are wrecks here all the time.”
● ● ●
Back at the office, it is early evening before I again have time to turn my attention to the drive-by fundraiser. I google the church, and am amazed at the search result that pops up for New Life Christian Ministry. It’s big, beautiful and, seemingly, prosperous.
Why would they be asking for money on a roadside in Brushfork?
A phone call the next morning with church secretary Holly Parr provides answers.
Holly tells me those asking for money are not affiliated with their church. “I can 100 percent guarantee we would never, ever do that … we would never send anyone out in the street.”
She also says it’s not the first time they’ve been asked about panhandlers appearing to represent their church.
After discussion about the situation, Holly notes, “Even the Bible says, ‘Don’t cast your pearls before swine.’”
● ● ●
I do not know the identities of the men panhandling for money in Brushfork last week.
Maybe they were legit, representing a small church with no online presence. Or maybe not.
But there are questions that need to be answered before I hand over cash or change.
I am wary of strangers.
Although I want to emulate Jesus’ charitable nature, I am weary of crime and heavy-laden with doubt and suspicion.
It’s the burden of being an editor.
And I will always be careful where I cast those pearls.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.