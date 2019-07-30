Waiting in traffic on Bland Street near the corner of Bluefield Avenue recently – with nothing to do other than scope out the architecture on some of the buildings famous during the city’s heyday – I began to realize just how much I missed Al Land.
For young’uns who don’t remember this popular southern West Virginia celebrity, a little history is in order: Land was a prominent businessman who had a jewelry store in the city’s downtown area, as well as others in Beckley and Richlands, Va.
Although I was too young to buy Land’s fine gold, diamonds and other gemstones, his store slogan will forever remain in my memory.
“I”ll stand on my head to please you.”
And this was no idle promise.
I was fairly young when I watched Land’s advertisements, but I recall he was an older gentleman – one who looked like he might be better suited riding around in one of those carts playing golf.
Of course when you’re young – and I was probably in the 7- to 8-year-old range when I was a Land fan – anyone over the age of 35 seemed ancient.
Once, during the year I turned 30, I interviewed a group of preschoolers about Santa Claus for a Christmas story. With the same solemn manner used for interviewing gubernatorial candidates and other high-ranking officials, I asked the little tikes if they could tell me Santa’s age.
“He’s really, really old,” one little boy told me, an expression of seriousness emanating from his candid wide eyes.
“But how old?” I continued, pressing the issue.
“You know, really old,” he said. “Like 17.”
My next three evenings were spent eating boxes of chocolate, gorging on ice cream and reading Sylvia Plath.
● ● ●
In retrospect, Al Land was probably not as old as I perceived him to be. Sure, he may have been 50, 60 or even 70 – but the important issue is he seemed to be young at heart.
When Al Land said he would “stand on his head to please you,” he meant it.
He would rest his hands and head on a chair, kick his legs in the air and “stand” in an upside-down position until, I assume, he, his fans or his customers grew tired of watching this amazing trick.
Now, one must remember this was the 1970s, a time when gymnastics and acrobatics training were not available in most small towns.
Today, it’s not unusual for a cheerleader to do a series of back handsprings and whipbacks across a gym floor, followed by a layout-full, without breaking a sweat.
But, back then, minor tricks drew rave reviews.
A friend of my mother’s from high school once told me how my mom, who took acrobatics training during her childhood years, stole the show when she gave a gymnastics exhibit at Bramwell High School during the 1950s. As part of the show, Mom performed not only cartwheels, but front and back flips as well.
The crowd went wild, mom’s friend recalled, and my father – watching mom’s tumbling abilities from the bleachers – fell in love at first sight.
● ● ●
By today’s elite gymnastics standards, it’s doubtful Al Land’s headstand would have scored a perfect 10 in the Olympic games.
But his headstand was much more than a trick – it was a way of pleasing customers, of drawing them into his store and giving them the chance to meet a local celebrity.
When my mother took me to Al Land’s store to have my ears pierced, it was one of the most exciting experiences of my young life. Not because I would soon be wearing earrings like my older sisters, but because my ears would be pierced with actual gemstones – aquamarines, my birthstone – and the procedure would be performed at the famous Bluefield store.
And, who knew, maybe Mr. Land would stand on his head while I was there.
● ● ●
On March 19, 1999, Bluefield lost a true icon with the death of Al Land – a tremendous business leader, public relations genius and honest-to-goodness hometown star.
In the 20 years since his death, I would venture to say no businessman or woman has captured hearts and customers with the same savvy marketing and jovial good spirit as Land did so many decades ago.
He was an icon of Bluefield’s heyday – a time when downtowns prospered and malls were just a blip in a retail marketer’s imagination.
● ● ●
There will never be another Al Land, but the recollections of his famous headstands will forever remain in the minds of those of us older than Santa Claus.
“I’ll stand on my head to please you,” Land promised.
He did then. And, in our memories, he still does.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.