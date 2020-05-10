This is an unprecedented time for our state, country and world. As we come to terms with how the coronavirus (COVID-19) will forever change our lives, we cannot ignore the economic and financial implications that will be felt for years beyond our survival of this situation. As we have been asked to stay in our homes to protect the health of our communities, the small businesses, restaurants and organizations that we rely on have been forced to close their doors.
West Virginians are known for answering the call for help when a disaster strikes. Our courageous health care workers are working tirelessly in our hospitals and clinics to help keep the coronavirus from spreading and to save the lives of those that have been infected. Many teachers and school personnel are working around the clock to ensure our children have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school – this in addition to continuing to provide the education and tools that our students deserve. Many in our communities are stepping up to help one another during this historic crisis.
As we continue to navigate the troubled waters of the coronavirus, it’s more important than ever that no one is left behind. Hundreds of thousands in the Mountain State and across the country are hurting as the coronavirus has threatened their livelihoods and businesses. While it is important that everyone has participated in this “pause” to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, many of these pauses may be permanent. More than just lives will be lost because of the coronavirus, and our state and federal government must do whatever it takes to ensure that we can get back up and running again when it is safe to do so.
Members of Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. When passed last month, this legislation aimed at providing relief for individuals and businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. While that is great news, it is just the start of what is needed to make sure everyone is able to get back on their feet.
The CARES Act has already begun issuing direct payments to Americans who have paid taxes. These are one-time direct deposits of up to $1,200, with married couples receiving $2,400, plus an additional $500 per child. The payments are available for incomes up to $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. Many have received their payments, and I hope that this is just the start of assistance for those who need it most.
One of the most important provisions of the CARES Act provides $250 billion for an extended unemployment insurance program and expands eligibility and offers workers an additional $600 per week for four months, on top of what state programs pay. It also extends unemployment insurance expansion benefits through Dec. 31 for eligible workers. The deal applies to the self-employed, independent contractors and gig economy workers. However, as we have seen in recent weeks, this type of assistance has been extremely slow in rolling out.
The speed of the rollout has been most concerning, especially given the amount of federal dollars that our state has already received. With Gov. Jim Justice having access to $1.25 billion in federal relief, he should be spending these funds to ensure that residents can help make ends meet in a timely fashion. No one should have to wait to be able to put food on their tables.
Gov. Justice has finally announced that these workers will finally be able to apply for assistance after waiting for weeks. WorkForce West Virginia, with the assistance of the National Guard, has been working around the clock, to set up a portal where West Virginians can apply for assistance. There are many questions left to be answered, but I hope that our officials have all the tools they need to ensure they can help those in need.
As a member of the House Finance Committee, I understand firsthand the importance of having finances in order so that our government can continue running and provide the services that its citizens need. But the needs of our people, our businesses, should be met and come first.
Our small businesses and organizations feed us, clothe us, provide us entertainment for our families and friends and are there when we need them. They are what gives West Virginia its culture. They are the embodiment of the spirit of the people of the Mountain State.
For those seeking assistance, I encourage you to reach out to WorkForce West Virginia. Much more information about the CARES Act, including where to apply for newly available assistance, can be found at their website at https://workforcewv.org.
While the economic relief provided in the CARES Act rescue package is critical to helping Americans weather this storm, it is just the first step of many that we need to take to ensure that our state and country can return once we have turned the tide on this pandemic. We must continue to do what we do best as West Virginians, and that is taking care of each other.
— Mick Bates represents Raleigh County in the House of Delegates.