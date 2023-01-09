A single strand of dog fur floats by my face and lands on the dashboard.
I am unconcerned. By the end of the morning I am certain the entire interior of the truck will be covered in floofs and German shepherd hair.
Today is vet day. and we are embarking on our journey.
l l l
Cassie has a hot spot.
Dog owners reading this are likely now nodding their heads in empathy.
These raw spots are not life-threatening, emergency medical situations but, when they reach a certain stage and daily swabs of peroxide are not helping, they do require attention from a vet.
Cassie’s hot spot started as a peanut-size boo-boo on her chest. Within a week, her constant licking had increased the size of the sore to the diameter of a Georgia peach.
We tried our best to prevent the chewing of the skin lesion, but to no avail. Bandages and gauze are no match for a big dog.
For four days she wore a T-shirt, which earned us many dirty looks. Then she learned how to bypass the clothing by sticking her nose under the collar.
Cassie was quickly reaching DEFCON 1 on the hot spot level of severity.
Quick action was needed.
l l l
When the New Year’s weekend drew to a close, I called our vet and made an appointment for Baby Girl.
She was able to be seen the next day.
Although happy that Cassie’s ailment would receive immediate, necessary treatment, I was also trepidatious.
Cassie’s previous vet visits were not without drama.
l l l
The puppy stage was not a problem, and in this context I define “puppy” as the short three-to-four month period when Cassie could be carried in our arms.
Within months she was nearing the 100-pound mark.
She was also becoming headstrong and just-a-bit obstinate.
But not in public, mind you. When forced to go off our mountain in the boondocks she was shy, submissive and timid as a church mouse.
Unless it was a visit to the veterinarian.
On those occasions, she had to be physically picked up and placed in the backseat of the SUV. En route to the clinic, she would stick her head out the window and bark like a frenzied bitch. (I use that word in dog context, not slang.)
I swear she was yelping for help from other dogs — “Help me pleeeeaaaassse! She’s taking me to the executioner’s!”
l l l
Cassie survived these early vet visits with minimal emotional damage. Then came last year’s digestive issues.
A morning walk indicated signs of tummy troubles. A vet visit ensured, as did an exam on the most personal of levels.
Baby Girl was obviously not happy when she exited the treatment area and was brought back to me in the exam room.
She glowered at the vet tech and then looked at me with an expression of pure outrage. The indignation and ire on her face said it all, “Momma, do you know what this woman just did to me?!”
l l l
Fortunately, last week’s doggy doctor appointment went fairly well.
Cassie’s hot spot was treated quickly and efficiently, and she didn’t go into a complete frenzy during the car ride or while interacting with new people and animals at the clinic.
There was one moment in the waiting room when she became terrified after seeing a cat in a carrier, but new animal socialization is always a work in progress, right?
l l l
Arriving home, I breath a sigh of relief while Cassie runs in circles around the living room.
Vet day is over — at least for a bit.
Next month, 1-year-old Baby Bear is due for his annual checkup. At his last appointment he was small enough to be carried. He now towers over Cassie by 5 inches.
He is also a hyperactive force of K-9 energy.
Imagine a chipmunk on crack. Or Winnie the Pooh’s Tigger after chugging a six-pack of Red Bull.
If I didn’t know better, I would swear that Bear starts his day with two pots of coffee, a handful of chocolate-covered expresso beans and a 144-pack of Pixy Stix.
In 30 days or so we will see how Bear has matured and socialized.
Without a doubt, it’s going to be an adventure.
