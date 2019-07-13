My generation is changing the game. We no longer keep our heads in the clouds. Instead, we keep them low, glued to our phone.
It’s really no secret. The new movement can be seen anywhere from waiting rooms to rare family functions.
We no longer have girls explaining to guys that, “Hey, my eyes are up here,” because not many people have conversations that involve eye contact or any of that “outdated” stuff anyway.
Sure, our phones have little brains that hold far more knowledge than we could ever imagine. Our parents could only wish that we were that smart. Though there are no doubt that there is endless amounts of information on it, like new data about global warming or the research behind another household item that apparently causes cancer, that isn’t what we are looking at.
No. In fact, the next time you see another youngish person glued to their phone, zoned out from the world and slouching horribly, know that they’re probably wasting their life scrolling through hundreds of posts on social media.
I know, obsessed is a strong word, but it’s the only word that explains the social media addiction of youth.
Now, social media is one beast of a thing. There are multiple platforms for social networking, and new ones seemingly pop up every day. If you’ve heard that social media is a good thing, that isn’t exactly a fib. You see, these platforms are excellent for connecting with old friends and long lost family. In fact, I am sure it was created for the good, but as a 20-year-old who grew up in the thick of the technology revolution, I can assure you that it is one of the most dangerous things.
While it was designed as something fun, many people find themselves trying to leave. My sister, one of the brave millennials who decided to delete every one of her social media accounts, said that she would never go back.
I literally gasped.
At the time, I didn’t see the harm. Now, I see it all – well, at least one reason.
Remember the outrage at magazines for photoshopping pictures? Remember how everyone preached it was only “fake” and “completely unrealistic”?
Social media is following the same negative steps. But now, it isn’t just models and celebrities. No, it’s normal people. Nowadays, photoshopping pictures can be easily achieved. So easy, many people openly brag about how well they can transform their body through a program on their phone. Sure, from the normal, cynical eye, one can tell that the edited pictured is missing a rib or two, but this isn’t so noticeable to the kids.
While there are age restrictions to join social media, that doesn’t stop 11- or 12-year-olds from joining the club. Meanwhile, they’re scrolling through the hundreds of edited, fake pictures of people they idolize, wishing that one day they could look like them.
But what they don’t realize is this: The folks in those pictures don’t look like that in real life.
But, wait, how are those kids supposed to know? Instead, they grow up wondering why they don’t look like that, the “perfect” image.
I hate social media. I hate how easily it is to fake anything, even bodies and faces, simply though editing.
At the end of the day, we’re still going to be glued to our phone, scrolling through those fake pictures, wondering if we should start editing our own selves.
It’s an ugly time to be connected.
