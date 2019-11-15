It starts off with the crunch, the taco disentegrating crumb by crumb with each bite. The melted cheese covers the meat. The lettuce snips with each chew.
This continues until the taco is devoured or has completely crumbled, its remains scattered on a plate.
Nevertheless, everyone craves a good taco or burrito every once in a while, one that just hits the spot. So, when a new Mexican grill called Chipotle was opening up on the streets of Morgantown, I thought everyone would be thrilled. Maybe even toss in a burning couch for the grand event.
I was so wrong.
There were hardly any cheers or smoke drifting into the air. The town was just filled with 20-somethings who thought the new restaurant was simply disgraceful.
Weird.
Then, I realized something remarkable. These kids don’t hate burritos, they hate corporations and big, money-driven chains. And that caught me off guard. I had been excited, now I felt guilty.
Instead of chains, students want local, small businesses.
“Supporting a small business impacts the livelihoods of people in your own community,” Casey Johnson, a student at WVU explained. “Supporting a corporation helps out the CEO who probably doesn’t know West Virginia is a state.”
He has a point.
Why are we mesmerized when another chain comes into town? Why do we hype it up as if its CEO needs any more money? If we’re a community and state so “invested” in helping our own, then why do we eagerly hand our money over to some mega company? There are local businesses that our friends and neighbors run. For some of them, it’s their only income.
But when deciding whether a multimillion-dollar company gets a vacant spot or a small business, we all know who wins in the end. Money trumps modest livelihoods.
Small businesses aren’t that small. In fact, the industry is pretty large, seeing they make up around 75 percent of the nation’s businesses. One study by the Small Business Association found that 63 percent of new jobs from 1993 and 2014 were created by small businesses. The sad truth is only around half of all new small businesses survive five years or more and about one-third survive 10 years or more.
If small businesses ran the world, towns would be full of good, homemade food. Cities would have their own character, and not just some glowing signs from fast-food joints.
It would give us culture. It would help define who we are and what our town offers. It would show our brand.
Sure, I’ll probably stop by Chipotle and grab a taco one day, but I’ll never forget the world beyond it. The world of local neighbors and my community.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.