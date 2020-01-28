Blue flashing lights illuminate the hallway, accompanied by occasional squeaks, yips and barks. An impromptu game of German shepherd soccer has begun, and the equipment of choice is the favorite dog toy.
This ball not only makes noise, it also lights up when bounced against the floor.
What could be better?
Headlines of the day make my stomach turn. I will not rehash the details. Suffice to say animal cruelty takes many forms.
After covering the first story, I make stops at two separate stores on my way home. One sells the preferred flashing balls; the second has the high-end, refrigerated dog treats.
I ignore the price on the receipts while in the midst of experiencing an overwhelming desire to spoil my babies.
Pica and Cassie are unaware of the day’s tragedy, but happily gulp down the turkey bacon.
It looks so good I am actually tempted to take a bite.
When the second headline breaks, we in the newsroom are shaking our heads and muttering the ever-common comment, “What in the hell is wrong with people?”
Another cruel dog death has rocked our animal-loving office. We get the story and post it online.
I am at the paper but out of the newsroom when my cellphone dings with a text alert.
“The puppy killer called you,” it reads.
“Which one?” I respond.
“Not sure,” is the reply. “We didn’t ask.”
I return to my office and find a voicemail message. It’s long and rambling, jumping from excuses for strangling his dog to his unhappiness with our story.
Apparently, people are saying unkind things about him on Facebook.
Imagine that.
The underlying theme to the message, in my opinion, is a desire for sympathy.
Not happening.
My compassion is for the so-called beloved pet who died at the hands of its owner.
At the end of the day, it’s time for another toy stop on the way home.
● ● ●
I have only found the preferred dog toy at one store in the greater Bluefield-Princeton area.
It comes in two shapes – round and football – and a variety of colors.
Blue, green and pink seem to be the most prolific shades, but occasionally a soccer-ball motif will emerge.
The balls emit a very loud, high-pitched squeak when chomped in the jaws of overly large German shepherds. But that’s not the best part. They actually emit a flashing light when tossed on the floor or other hard surface.
Watching Pica and Cassie dribble the balls in the hallway, I realize this must be a small slice of doggy heaven.
And yes, my dogs do dribble. I have no idea how they mastered this basketball skill (performed with the mouth and sometimes the paw), but it is smile-inducing to behold.
● ● ●
We are alerted to the third animal cruelty headline via an email message. Yet again, we are stunned.
Meanwhile, we are also in the process of following up on the first case.
This latest story, too, involves puppies.
While communicating the news of the day to the public, we bemoan the evil in this world.
“What in the hell is wrong with people?”
There is no easy answer.
On this evening, I find myself eager to leave the office and make my way home. I have a very strong desire to hold my dogs close, and shower them with affection.
And yes, there were more flashing balls, and turkey bacon, in our future.
● ● ●
Spoiling my German shepherds will not right the wrongs of the world, or make well the sick minds of heinous people who perpetrate horrific acts of cruelty.
For those of us who feel love at the sight of a dog’s wagging tail, the acts of violence can be incomprehensible.
Many individuals who have posted on our Facebook page have suggested methods for dealing with those who commit these crimes.
Some infer eye-for-an-eye retribution.
I understand the outrage.
In the days following the headlines, I continue to be disturbed by the cruelty. But a new emotion is also emerging – one of hope, and pride in our community.
Yes, evil acts were committed by a few, but the vast majority of residents in our region were outraged by the actions and speaking out with love and support for our four-legged pals.
It is uplifting to know I live in an area where most people treasure their pets, and vehemently take a stand against violence directed at innocent animals.
A few thugs made the news. But the community rallied against their actions.
● ● ●
Once again, blue lights and loud squeaks illuminate the hallway. I call for a soccer timeout while armed with a handful of high-priced turkey bacon.
I realize my gifts for Pica and Cassie will not stop animal cruelty or provide a loving environment for our many homeless dogs and cats.
But, for the moment, it makes my heart feel good.
And, in light of the headlines, I need that.
