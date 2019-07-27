High school changes people. For me, I think high school made me grow up, even if just a little. Maybe walking through the halls, gazing at the homeless, or the parentless or just simply poor kids does that.
I never experienced it first hand, but those four years, I looked poverty in the eyes.
They were the eyes of my classmates and friends, sometimes green, sometimes brown or blue.
All the time, they were mellow, dull. They were the ones who hid in the corner, their head low, frazzled jacket slumping from their limp body. Still, they were also the ones who made everyone love them, patting friends on the shoulder as they swept by.
To the school, they were the ones that needed help. Teachers noticed their absences, their tennis shoes that had no bottom, the abrupt strike outs, the difficult times and the jadedness of it all. They noticed. They saw. They did what they could do, which was sometimes more attention than they would find at home.
The school wanted them to have a chance. I really think so. I saw the tenderness they gave them, the gentle smiles and knowing glances when they would converse after class. However, we all know that once they’re out in the world, no longer hindered by legal terms to attend school, the world really is against them. Well, most of the time.
While we have a government overflowing with gray-haired bobble heads that spit out good ideas and empty promises about helping the poverty-stricken communities, they really seem to love continuing to add these underprivileged kids to their damning statistics.
Perhaps it gives the people in power more money to spend for other ideas that may never even see the light of day. Or even, maybe these bobble heads really do care, but don’t know how to fix this situation.
I get it, no one is expected to have the solution for everything. But here’s the thing: Don’t promise them that they can get out of their situation when the world that they walk out of after high school is the same one they grew up in. Or better yet, it might be better if they didn’t preach about getting away from poverty from their home with great, marble stairs and a crisp, white picket fence, funded heavily from the people of the state, when they won’t even dare drive down to southern West Virginia and see the aftermath of generational poverty.
I have seen true privilege, the nice schools and money-ridden families, but only did I witness it after moving away from home.
But, man, did I know poverty was real.
Growing up, I didn’t think some could be more privileged than others. Some seem to think that everyone across the nation, and even the state, is on the same playing field. I was 14 when I saw that we weren’t.
And still, some people chose to look the other way or, better yet, blame it on the victims.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hmorgan@register-herald.com