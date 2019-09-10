Gov. Jim Justice probably wishes MetroNews would quit polling citizens in the Mountain State on such touchy subjects as next year’s gubernatorial race, the economy and – the latest – education. All Republican legislators, by the way, may want to squint at the results of that last one.
First, there was a poll that said Sen. Joe Manchin would beat the governor in a hypothetical matchup for the governor’s office. Manchin has since decided to stay in the U.S. Senate.
And then in early September there was a MetroNews poll that found 49 percent of the respondents calling the economy stagnant, with 30 percent saying it was getting worse and 21 percent saying it was getting better.
Put another way, 79 percent said the state’s economy was either stagnant or getting worse.
That, of course, is contrary to the story our Marketer-In-Chief has been selling to anyone who will listen. In a midsummer trip to the Big Apple, Justice made the rounds with a full slate of TV and radio appearances, bragging on the state and on the job he has been doing.
“When I walked in the door, we were bankrupt. I mean that’s all there is to it,” Justice told Stuart Varney on a Fox Business show. “And we have turned the state in a direction, in an all-encompassing (way), whether it be tourism or roads or education.”
Well, about education, wouldn’t you know it, but the folks out here in the real world are feeling a little different about that, too.
In its latest poll, MetroNews found West Virginia voters are on board with improving public schools, but aren’t fully trusting of charter schools. They also believe teachers should be paid more – currently ranked second to last in the U.S. (“Thank God for Mississippi!”), according to National Education Association research from this spring.
A hearty 65 percent said, yes, education needs to be reformed – but, please, do that within the existing system. And, yet, a mixed reaction to charter schools: While 23 percent of respondents preferred finding an alternative to the existing public school system, 35 percent supported charter schools (40 percent opposed).
Add it all up: preferring a big-name Democrat to be governor, disagreeing on the state of the economy and asking for education reform within the current system.
That kind of public sentiment sandwich cannot be easy to digest for a guy seeking re-election.
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald.