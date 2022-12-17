The arrival of the Winter Solstice, with its longest night and shortest day, is historically when many faiths have times for festive celebrations and light. Holiday cards and events express wishes of joy, cheer, compassion, peace, and sharing. For many in our midst, however, those expressions do not come naturally this year.
As of Thanksgiving, millions of U.S. families are behind on their house payments or are in the foreclosure process. The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS), which has a HUD-approved housing counseling program as well as a home repair program, has been inundated by people pleading for help. This includes those seeking rental assistance, as landlords form investor-owned corporate entities to purchase properties and mobile home parks for profiteering.
According to the annual Point-In-Time Count, the number of unsheltered homeless people in West Virginia climbed 133 percent in the past five years and the number is currently surging. According to Amanda Coleman, director of Harmony House in Huntington, there are two likely reasons. As she noted in the Mountain State Spotlight article, “the first is the ending of the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.” Managed by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, she noted that “it was shut down in October after it failed to spend some of the federal funds it was allocated.” The article also stated that “numerous other homeless advocates cited its demise as leaving many renters in the lurch and increasing the number of people living on the streets.”
Coleman’s second reason is the dramatic increase in methamphetamine use, which is causing a jump in mental health problems. In 2015, according to the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, use caused one in 20 overdose deaths in the state. Last year, it was one out of every two with a total count that led the nation on a population percentage basis.
The season brings other news also. Disasters worldwide including in West Virginia impacting millions of people appear to be on the increase with climate change and land-use practices blamed as the chief culprits.
Low-cost alternative products flood the market with increased safety and health problems. Many families have been exposed to lead-based paint on toys, contaminated pet foods, food additives, and other products.
According to the scientific journal Review of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, 19.5 million Americans fall ill each year from drinking water contaminated with parasites, bacteria, or viruses and that figure does not include illnesses caused by other chemicals and toxins such as the PFAS’s “Forever Chemicals” in water. In regard to food, Feeding America reports that 75 percent of the food pantries reported a jump in the members of families facing food insecurity. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently released a study that showed the share of the nation’s income flowing to the top 1 percent of families increased from 16.9 percent to 23.5 percent over five years meaning the very rich are getting richer.
The Office of the Surgeon General issued a report that noted there are 2.1 million adults and 1.3 million children who are homeless in the U.S. Furthermore, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that 6,369 West Virginia children are in foster care as of Thanksgiving 2022. In addition, for an additional 2 million families at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, housing is so severely deficient that it is barely adequate. Coal camp “Jenny Lind” houses are not habitable for a sizable percent of people in West Virginia who are seniors and disabled for them to “age in place” safely. For 18 million more Americans, more than 50 percent of family income is consumed by housing costs, leaving an inadequate amount for medical care, food, and clothing. This is accented by the prevalence of “underemployment” meaning part-time and lower wage work often without benefits. Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal notes that average family earnings grew only 5.1 percent in November, significantly below the rate of inflation. Thus, people are increasingly taking on significantly more credit card debt, which has to be eventually repaid at higher interest rates or defaulted. This in turn lowers their credit score and reduces their opportunity to purchase housing.
This list continues. More Americans are in prison, more are hungry, more are less healthy, and on and on.
There is no question that we have entered a special season of the year. It is the time to reflect on Sustainable Life, Economic Justice, Peace on Earth, and Goodwill to All. At the same time, it is important to realize that many are less better off, many face the threat to survive, and many are remembering those, including kids, who have been mowed down in Connecticut, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and other places. Many are not at peace.
Nationally, we face difficult times. Logically, we face tough needs. Personally, we are challenged by practicing what we say in our seasonal messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.