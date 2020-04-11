Every single Wednesday, I am sitting at a desk, answering phone calls at a charity. To keep it interesting, I keep watch on the security cameras — just in case I see a strange car in the parking lot and want to feel my body almost go into panic mode. Really wakes one up.
But every single Wednesday, a strange black SUV pulls into the black parking lot. It’s closer to the door – closer to me. I normally forget that this happens weekly, so I stare at the camera, just waiting for someone to move.
But then, 30 minutes after 5, a man walks through the door, carrying a bucket. It’s hard to go up to him and not have an awkward conversation six feet apart.
He’s the fish tank cleaner. We’re friends. Nowadays, he’s one of the only face-to-face social interactions I get.
He doesn’t know my name. I don’t know his. I feel bad for always forgetting to ask. To all my friends, and even my mom, his name is the Nice Fish Tank Guy.
Last week, I almost saw Nice Fish Tank Guy tear up. He stood in front of my desk right after he got his weekly soda from the vending machine, bounced his head on his hand and looked down at something on the floor.
“See you when I see you,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m essential or not, so.”
Nice Fish Tank Guy cleaned fish tanks as a side hustle. He worked at the hospital during the day. He was bothered. It bothered me.
We said our possibly last goodbye, he walked out of the door, and then he walked back in.
He stumbled through the door, balancing two boxes full of donations on his knee.
“I forgot about these,” he said. “We’ve been collecting them for a while.”
Then he left, again. I was left there staring at the boxes, wishing for some sort of noise again.
But this week, he was back. And he was happy. I was, too. I thought I almost lost my buddy in this time of no communication. He thought he lost his second job. I guess his situation would have been worse than mine.
And also, I might have been the one chosen to clean the fish tank and find out that there are roaches behind it.
Thank God he was essential.
In this time, I’m really learning to appreciate the workers whom not many people even know about. Before this job, I didn’t even know people were hired to clean fish tanks. Then I met Nice Fish Tank Guy. I could never take his place.
I hate seeing a weird car pull into my workplace, but sometimes it’s a good thing. It means that I get to talk to someone. It means that someone is getting another paycheck. Two special things.
— Wyoming County native Hannah Morgan is attending WVU in pursuit of a journalism career. Email: hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.