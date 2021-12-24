For the past few months, families across the nation have been receiving monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit – I can tell you from firsthand experience how much of a difference it has made for families like mine. But if Congress doesn’t pass Build Back Better, my family and many other West Virginia families will suffer a real financial blow. Many kids will lose their credit entirely, and millions more would have their credit cut.
Even before the pandemic hit, my family was living penny to penny. Before the child payments started coming in each month, every expense we paid came with a choice: Do I forgo getting my daughter school supplies in order to pay the electricity bill? Do I delay insuring my car to make sure she has warm clothes for the winter?
No one talks about the impact these never-ending, impossible choices have on a person. I was dealing with constant stress and struggle, which took a huge toll on both me and my family. Congress must seize the opportunity to extend these payments, so my family and millions of others get the support we need.
Before the child payments, I did everything in my power to bring in enough money to take care of my 5-year-old daughter and my mother, who has been living with my family since a stroke left her with lasting brain damage. I would go into work every day while my husband stayed at home to take care of my mom full time. When I’d come back home from my job as a home health aide, I’d take on additional caretaking tasks, like helping my mom shower and get to doctor’s appointments.
I was working as hard as I possibly could to keep food on the table and pay our bills. And even still, sometimes the hard work of me and my husband wasn’t enough. Before the Child Tax Credit, money was often so tight that there was no wiggle room to handle emergencies. If something unexpected happened, we would have no choice but to put other necessary expenses on hold.
So when my car insurance and registration expired earlier this year, I had yet another impossible choice to face. I didn’t have enough money to pay for the repairs the car needed, new registration and insurance. But I also couldn’t afford not to have a car. Without a car, I wouldn’t have been able to get to work or drive my mom to her doctor’s appointments. And without insurance, I wouldn’t have been allowed to drive my home health care company’s car to bring my clients to appointments, get them groceries or pick up their prescriptions.
There was no workaround. If I couldn’t find a way to pay for the car repairs, new registration and insurance, I would have lost my job – and, with it, my family’s sole source of income.
So when the first monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit started coming in, it was like a huge, invisible weight was lifted off my shoulders. I used the money to pay for my car expenses, which quite literally saved me from having to find another job and gave my family the financial cushion we desperately needed.
I no longer have to live down to every penny, in constant fear that another emergency will pop up. I can pay for my daughter’s school supplies and winter clothing without having to call my electric company to tell them I can’t pay the bill. I can keep my family warm this winter without having to worry about the higher heating bill. I can even get a head start on buying presents, so my daughter can enjoy the first Christmas she’ll remember.
These child payments have made such a big difference for me and my family, just as they have for 346,000 children in our state alone.
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have an incredible opportunity to extend the child payments and ensure families like mine continue receiving this life-changing tax credit beyond this year by passing the Build Back Better legislation. It is critical that Sens. Manchin and Capito listen to West Virginians like me and extend the improved Child Tax Credit. And in the new year, we need our leaders to put their heads together and find a way to make the CTC permanent to support American families not just for a season or a year but for a lifetime.
— Lindsey Clark is a home health aide and mother of one from Davisville, West Virginia.