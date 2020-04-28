Editor’s note: Cindy Bee, master beekeeper at Appalachian Beekeeping Collective in Lewisburg, posted the following commentary April 21 on the Environmental Protection Agency’s notice titled “Pesticide Registration Review: Proposed Interim Decisions for Several Neonicotinoid Pesticides.”
-------
I’m writing to encourage your thoughtfulness towards our environment. We’re currently seeing the results of decades worth of shrugging off the importance of the place in which we all live. At some point the Earth just doesn’t know what else to do but eliminate the worst of the offenders of its beauty and symbiotic relationships.
That’s us, humans. We have polluted, introduced chemicals, and thoughtlessly torn down forests. We have allowed species to become endangered and then extinct.
The Earth has had to take action and now we have a terrible virus that will continue to take out our species because of greed and selfishness. We know for a fact that this virus came from killing and using an endangered species.
Are we going to continue to turn a blind eye to other things we’re doing to endanger important species that we rely on for our very food source? The honey bee is our best and greatest pollinator. We need her to produce fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, berries and more. Are we really willing to sacrifice this amazing tiny and fragile creature for our own continued selfish purposes?
Please don’t let this be another political issue. It’s a moral issue, and you are accountable. As a beekeeper, there’s only so much we can do to keep these precious pollinators safe. We tend the hives, we monitor for pests and diseases, we feed when there is a drought.
But when the bees fly out to pollinate gardens, orchards and even plants we don’t eat or those that don’t produce a food source, they are subject to the chemicals that are on the buds. Can’t we look beyond our own selfishness and consider all that nature does for us in so many amazing and wonderful ways?
I implore you to continue to keep a ban on harmful chemicals, that we don’t pollute our environment any further while there is still hope of forgiveness for what we, as a species, have already done. Please think carefully about this. You are representing the human race and it’s our proclivity to put forth ambassadors who will act in the best interest of the whole world. You have a very important task ahead of you. Please don’t let us down.
Take your responsibility with the utmost seriousness.