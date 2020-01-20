Honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by doing small things

Before I continue my focus on community, I need to add a couple things about my article last week that have been brought to my attention by some very astute readers. First of all, I owe a great apology to Deb Swanson, who was an amazing executive director of The United Way that I omitted from my list of former executives. Deb is a good friend to not only me but this amazing community we call home, and she and her husband Jerry have always been great supporters of The United Way. So please accept my apologies, Deb, and know how much you mean to our community. Secondly, I want to say how proud I am of our new executive director, Megan Legursky, who has hit the ground running with her new role. I am proud not only because of the wonderful person she is, but I am also very proud to call her my daughter. Needless to say, I am thrilled to get my daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren back home!
“If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way,” wrote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is something we can all live for and strive to do. Today is an excellent time to think about this as we honor and celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest inspirational leaders of all time, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed as a “day on, not a day off.” MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.”
Christina Cowley, the community impact coordinator for our United Way, has made acts of service a central part of her life. When she was in college at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., Christina chose to go on an “Alternative Spring Break” for both her junior and senior years. Her first trip was to upstate New York where she volunteered at a Native American Cultural Center, providing labor to spruce up the center with cleaning, painting and yard work. On her second trip, she traveled to the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in Oak Hill, W.Va. She provided general, unskilled labor for low-income homes. It was through this volunteer opportunity that Christina found herself in love with the mountains and culture of West Virginia, for which our community should be very thankful because she is a wonderful asset to our community. She is continuing her love of service each day with her job and today on MLK Day of Service. She will be, for the second year, partnering with WVU Tech students and faculty to conduct a “Serve in Place” project to create no-sew T-shirt bags out of unused WVU Tech T-shirts to be used in our Equal Footing Shoe program where a new pair of shoes is provided to a child in need. It helps maintain the privacy and self-esteem of the student while providing them a cool reusable bag! They will also be making no-sew blankets for the Read Aloud WV of Fayette County for their “Snuggle & Read” programs with Pre-K-age children in order to provide education to parents about the importance of reading with their child each day while getting a free blanket and book!
All these are small acts with big impact, not the least of which is that volunteers of all ages feel engaged and come to understand the difference they can make in other people’s lives.
That’s what Dr. King had in mind when he talked about a “Beloved Community.” We come to understand that no matter where we were born, the color of our skin or the size of our bank account, we are all interconnected. Our individual well-being is inextricably linked to the well-being of others. So, whether it’s making bags or blankets, shoveling your neighbor’s driveway, or taking groceries to a needy family, small acts of service today – and every day – are meaningful. What will you do in a great way today?
To support these volunteer efforts and more, please be a hand raiser and a game changer and consider a contribution or pledge to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.