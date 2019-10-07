After the extremely successful fundraiser Dancing With The Stars, thanks to the dancers, choreographers, United Way of Southern West Virginia staff and volunteers, and most importantly the community that supported this event, we find another generous community partner working with us to provide support for the many agency partners that the United Way of Southern West Virginia supports. As you may recall, our campaign goal this year is $900,000 to provide support for the over 40 agencies throughout the seven counties served by United Way of Southern West Virginia: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, and the town of Bluefield, Va.
This next amazing event is Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs, which will be open every weekend in October from 6:30 to 10:30. This is the 10th year for the event and the ninth year the Resort at Glade Springs has partnered with the United Way of Southern West Virginia in this event. The resort generously donates $2 from every ticket sold to the United Way for support of our community initiatives. United Way also participates by running a fun zombie toss game at the event and 100 percent of the monies raised go directly to our campaign.
The Resort at Glade Springs recently announced new attractions and a new location for its 10th annual Fright Nights event happening each weekend throughout October. The hugely popular haunt has been relocated to the former location of the Equestrian Center inside Glade Springs. New this year will be five attractions: an alien-themed laser tag experience titled “The Hive,” a spine-tingling, multi-sensory spectacle titled “Mr. Beard’s Freaks & Phobia’s Traveling Sideshow,” a chilling haunted house experience titled “Deadwood Manor,” a terrifying trip through an institution for the criminally insane titled “The Asylum,” and finally a flashlight-carrying attraction where visitors will try to find their way through the pig man’s deadly farm without being captured, titled “Slaughterhouse.”
Community partners such as the Resort at Glade Springs are crucial to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. In my community involvement, I have seen first-hand the challenges facing our community and the creative, innovative, caring ways the United Way of Southern West Virginia and their agency partners address these challenges. United Way fights for every dollar we can in order to address the problems most shy away from. These dollars benefit United Way of Southern West Virginia’s partners in Child Advocacy, Domestic Violence, Drug Recovery, Senior Services, Uninsured Health and Dental Care, Anti-Hunger, Shelter, Grade Level Reading and Literacy, Childhood Enrichment, and Financial Stability. We are not only about being the fundraisers, but also the hand-raisers and the game-changers by raising our hands to not only lead the fight but to reach out to these people that need our help.
So, weekends this October, enjoy a fun, fright-filled evening at Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs and know, in doing so, you are also helping the many deserving people in our community served by the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.