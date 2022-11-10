Apparently, the citizens of West Virginia – at least those who showed up at the polls in the election cycle that came to a close on Tuesday night at 7:30 – trust Republicans far more than they do most any Democrat.
That’s nothing new in these parts, you may have noticed. and with this latest political red wave washing over the state, 30 of the 34 state Senate seats and 88 of 100 House of Delegates positions will be held by Republicans. That is a super majority’s super majority.
And, yet, many of those same Republicans who were voted into office in overwhelming numbers are the same ones who tried to engineer a power grab via a pair of amendments to the state’s constitution – one exempting certain local taxes which would have crashed many a county budget, and another providing onerous oversight to the state Board of Education.
Well, the voters did not like the prospects of political meddling into local decision-making on a pair of topics near and dear to their hearts – their tax dollars and their children’s public education. and so they voted the amendments down, by large margins. The message was unmistakable.
But unlike many, I am not having a difficult time reconciling how someone could vote for a politician who proposed a measure that was wholly unpopular.
As former Democrat Mick Bates famously said, you need an “R” behind your name in this state to win much of anything these days. and sometimes, that’s enough. Besides, West Virginia is moving in the opposite direction from where the rest of the country is headed on just about any issues you can name. Climate change? Fossil fuels? Abortion? Protecting democracy? Health care?
That red wave in West Virginia stopped at the state’s borders, and many of those 2020 election deniers failed in their run for elected office across the country. A few got through, that’s true, and, no doubt, we have not heard the last of them because, well, Donald Trump still carries a pretty big megaphone.
But there are signs that people are tuning him out.
And that can only be good for democracy.
