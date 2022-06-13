A reader asked what could we do about the endless deaths of children and now anyone in society everyone is a target.
We have a cultural rot, a moral decay, and people just don’t care. People close their eyes to the bad and say and do nothing.
Families don’t notice or pay attention to changes in family members that might be harmful. They don’t notice their social media sites. People don’t notice children or adults who have hate issues. Your children and family should always come first. There are too many bad influences out there.
Our leaders have round-the-clock security at taxpayer expense. Most live in secure gated communities.
The Left wants to do away with the 2nd Amendment. A novel idea would be to enforce strictly and not ignore the gun laws on the books, not clamp down or do away with gun owners’ rights. Believe it or not, the every-day citizen needs to protect themselves just like our leaders.
We saw how long it takes to respond to crime and gun matters. We saw the confusion on crime and gun matters at the scenes. More training is needed.
We see our leaders wear blinders or ignore all the crises facing America. Their main focus is a vendetta on a former president and cater to any foreign country they can.
In 500 days we have seen hate, crime and one crisis after another take over our country. Foreign countries are getting advantages over America.
And you ask what can we do. We need to speak up and we need to react.
This is our country, not a foreign country. Leaders need to be held accountable. That means all parties not just the Republican Party.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring